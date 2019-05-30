Don’t sell to Air Canada, says Transat’s biggest shareholder

 Skip to main content

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
Transat A.T. Inc.’s largest shareholder says Air Canada’s takeover offer of $13 a share is not enough for the Montreal-based airline and travel company, and that it should not consider any offer until it restores its profitability by raising air travel and vacation prices.

“We don’t think this is an opportune time to be selling the company,” said Peter Letko, of Montreal-based investment manager Letko Brosseau and Associates Inc. The investment company owns about 20 per cent of Transat.

Transat said on May 16 it is in a 30-day period of exclusive talks with Air Canada to sell the company for $520-million. The deal, which has not yet been presented to shareholders, requires approval of two-thirds of Transat investors. Transat is Canada’s third-largest airline, with about 40 planes and 5,000 employees.

Two other investors, Fonds de solidarite and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, hold 12 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, according to Bloomberg data. This gives the three Quebec-based stockholders a 38-per-cent share – enough to block the deal should they decide to act together.

A spokesman for Fonds de solidarite declined to offer an opinion on Air Canada’s offer, saying the fund is analyzing the bid and noting no firm offer has been presented to shareholders. The Caisse did not immediately respond to an interview request.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Mr. Letko said Transat has not kept pace with rising costs due to oil price fluctuations and the increase in the value of the U.S. dollar. He noted Air Canada and WestJet, in which he also has large stakes, have been able to raise prices and post profits.

Transat should be able to increase the average vacation package price by 3 per cent – $30 – without hurting sales, he said.

“We think the other guys have done a better job so Transat has got to address that,” he said. “It would be much more advantageous to be selling the company, if that’s what all the other shareholders want to do, to be selling it when that stuff is repaired.”

Benoit Poirier, an analyst with Desjardins, said he is confident Air Canada’s offer will be finalized, but a higher price might be needed to cement the deal. He said Air Canada appears to be the only suitor for Transat, and other would-be bidders could have trouble offering a higher bid.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
