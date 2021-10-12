 Skip to main content
Dorel Industries shares jump after deal to sell bike division for $1-billion

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Shares of Montreal-based Dorel Industries Inc. jumped on news that the company has agreed to sell its bicycle division to Dutch transport conglomerate Pon Holdings for $1-billion.

Dorel’s bike unit, Dorel Sports, makes bicycles for various customer segments, from young children to competitive cyclists. It owns popular brands such as Cannondale and Schwinn, which make standard and electric two-wheelers. Dorel shares were up more than 90 per cent Tuesday morning at $19.87, their highest since November, 2018.

The company will use the proceeds of the sale to pay down debt and return capital to shareholders. The deal is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2022.

“The divestiture of Dorel Sports represents a unique opportunity to unlock value by capitalizing on strong demand for scaled assets in the bicycle segment,” Dorel president and chief executive Martin Schwartz said in a news release.

The company will focus on its juvenile and home units, both of which are struggling amid the pandemic. In a news release, it said “inflation and a highly stressed supply chain are forcing Dorel to reduce its outlook” from August.

With the acquisition, Pon will become a global leader in bike manufacturing. Its current portfolio includes Royal Dutch Gazelle, the largest bike maker in the Netherlands, and Canadian manufacturer Cervelo Cycles. The combined company will earn $3.6-billion in revenue, according to a news release.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening.

