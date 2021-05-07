Dorel reports $2.7-million first-quarter profit, revenue soars 20% from year ago

Dorel Industries Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$2.7-million as its revenue rose more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Montreal-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to eight cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of US$57.8-million or US$1.78 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled US$708.9-million, up from US$580.8-million.

Dorel says revenue in its sports division, which includes its bicycle business, was US$270.3-million, up from US$188.2-million a year ago.

Home products revenue was US$228.7-million, up from US$197.4-million, while its juvenile division revenue was US$209.9-million, up from US$195.2-million.

On an adjusted basis, Dorel says it earned 37 cents per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from a loss of 42 cents per diluted share a year ago.

