Report on Business

Drake invests in Toronto cannabis company Bullrider, becomes partner and strategic adviser

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Cannabis company Bullrider says Drake will take on a partner and strategic adviser role and help develop the company’s strategy for the North American market.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

Drake has invested in a Toronto cannabis company months after his partnership ended with Canopy Growth Corp .

Bullrider announced the rapper’s involvement in the pot company today, but did not share the size of his investment.

Bullrider says Drake will also take on a partner and strategic adviser role and help develop the company’s strategy for the North American market.

Drake had been dabbling in the Canadian cannabis market with his More Life Growth Company, which partnered with pot giant Canopy Growth in 2019, before the two parted ways in June.

Drake collaborator and producer Noah “40″ Shebib co-owns Bullrider, whose products he credits with helping him manage multiple sclerosis.

The company is working on opening a farmgate cannabis store in Brampton, Ont. this month.

“I’ve always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I’m very excited to invest, partner and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience,” Drake said in a statement.

