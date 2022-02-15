A man walks past Canadian coffee-and-donut shop Tim Hortons in Shanghai on Fe. 27, 2019.STR/AFP/Getty Images

Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported that its income nearly doubled in the fourth quarter, as its fast-food chains benefitted from fewer restrictions related to COVID-19.

The Toronto-based company reported on Tuesday that net income attributable to common shareholders grew to US$179-million, or 57 cents per share, from $91-million, or 30 cents per share a year earlier. RBI pointed to growth at Tim Hortons in Canada and Burger King in the U.S., as sales were impacted more severely in 2020 than they were last year.

Comparable sales grew by 10.3 per cent for Tim Hortons in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared to an 11-per-cent decline during the same period the prior year. Burger King’s comparable sales were up 11.3 per cent, compared to a 7.9-per-cent decrease a year earlier. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen reported that comparable sales fell by 0.4 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company’s fast-food chains benefitted from pandemic-related restrictions easing in many jurisdictions, but saw performance dip in locations where governments reintroduced lockdown measures – including as the Omicron variant began spreading late last year.

RBI’s fast-food chains were well set-up to cope with the worst of the pandemic-related restrictions, since like other restaurants they were accustomed to serving customers for takeout and many locations were equipped with drive-through lanes. But Tim Hortons has been affected by work-from-home measures during the pandemic, as fewer people picked up coffee and breakfast items on their way to the office.

RBI has also been affected by labour shortages, leading some restaurants to cut back on their opening hours or the services they provide.

Still, the growth in new restaurant openings accelerated in 2021, particularly for Tim Hortons and Popeyes. In total, the company opened more than 1,200 net new restaurants last year.

Total revenue grew by 13.8 per cent to $1.55-billion in the three moths ended Dec. 31, compared to $1.36-billion in the same period the prior year.

