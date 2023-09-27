The Competition Bureau says the Dufresne Group Inc. has agreed to pay a $3.25-million penalty after an investigation into marketing claims at the furniture and appliance retailer.

The regulator says its investigation found the company offered certain products at inflated prices and then advertised them at big discounts, suggesting significant savings.

The bureau also found the retailer gave the false or misleading impression that deals on certain products would no longer be available after a certain time, when this was not the case.

Dufresne Group is the company behind retail brands Dufresne Furniture and Appliances and certain Ashley HomeStores.

As part of the settlement, the company committed to have its marketing comply with the Competition Act and establish and maintain a corporate compliance program.

In addition to the penalty, the company has also agreed to pay $100,000 toward the Competition Bureau’s costs.