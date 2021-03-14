Duvets, comforters and not much else: ‘Essential’ dry cleaners wonder whether they should have just closed

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Duvets, comforters and not much else: ‘Essential’ dry cleaners wonder whether they should have just closed

Chris HannayIndependent business reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

When the pandemic started a year ago, dry cleaners across the country say, there was one household item that was brought in for cleaning in droves.

“We got an incredible amount of duvets and comforters,” said Shelley Clair, owner of Orr Cleaners in London, Ont.

Unfortunately for the cleaners, though, their customers were not bringing in much else.

Story continues below advertisement

A year of off-and-on lockdowns have kept Canadians home from the office, restaurants, weddings and other social events. Without a need to dress up, many Canadians are forgoing their usual trips to the dry cleaners, which have left the companies – many family- and locally owned – struggling with double-digit revenue drops. New services and government supports have staved off some closings for now, but without a return to prepandemic norms, many aren’t sure how long they can last.

Back in March, 2020, when the lockdowns first began, dry cleaners were among the businesses allowed to stay open. They were declared essential across the country because of the services they provided for emergency workers so they could stay “clean, protected and safe,” according to a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the industry association.

Sheldon Fishman, who owns Fishman’s Personal Care Cleaners in Calgary, said demand at his nine locations plummeted when Canadians were first ordered home. His sales fell from $20,000 a day to “nearly zero,” he said, forcing him to reduce his staff count from 55 to three.

It was only contracts for essential workers, such as the city’s police officers and firefighters, that kept the business afloat.

“That was our only source of revenue,” he said. “That and comforters.”

Ms. Clair said her revenue was down 80 per cent in April. She had to lay off almost her entire 21-person staff, leaving one person for each of her three locations.

“I didn’t have enough business to have my entire staff in, so I would have two people come in,” she said. “One girl who was a presser and another who did the laundry side. I would do the actual dry cleaning myself.”

Story continues below advertisement

As spring turned to summer and public-health restrictions started to relax, some laid-off workers were welcomed back at reduced hours as customers began to trickle back in.

Mohamud Rahim, who owns Busy Bee Gold Dry Cleaners in Vancouver, said when his clients returned, the volume of clothes they brought was lower than before. For instance, he said, many professionals who do video calls only ask for their top clothing items to be cleaned and not their bottoms.

“We have a pretty loyal following, but a lot of people are working from home and the only thing they need on their Zoom calls is their dress shirt or their blouse,” Mr. Rahim said.

Some dry cleaners have tried new services, such as increasing their delivery and pickup options.

Mr. Rahim said he found success by having his team of tailors sew cloth masks to give customers for free. The three-layer cloth masks are reusable – which furthers the company’s goals of being environmentally conscious – and they contribute to public health.

“Our thinking is the more masks we give out, the safer people are going to be and the quicker we’re going to get past the critical phase of the COVID situation,” Mr. Rahim said.

Story continues below advertisement

But many cleaners and launderers likely won’t make it past the critical phase.

Sidney Chelsky, executive director of the Canadian Fabricare Association, said his members say they have lost 60 per cent to 80 per cent of their revenue in the past year, and he estimates that close to a third of companies in the sector have closed down.

Federal support programs, such as wage and rent subsidies, have helped deal with the biggest costs, but don’t totally make up for the steep revenue drops.

He said the decision in the early days of the pandemic to make dry cleaning an essential service turned out to be a double-edged sword: Shops could stay open, but no one was coming in. And for businesses in Ontario, being an essential service barred them from the province’s small-business grant of up to $20,000.

“We would have been better off to have closed our doors,” Mr. Chelsky said.

Like a lot of small-business owners, Ms. Clair said she would have closed already if not for the government support. And, she said, she’s worried about what could happen if the aid ends before her business is back to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

Orr Cleaners was once run by her grandmother, and then her mother, and then her.

“I hope I’m not the one who loses the business after three generations,” she said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies