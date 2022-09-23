Dye & Durham Ltd’s attempted takeover of Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd. is dead after the latter walked away from a deal that had been put in doubt by a U.K. regulator’s actions earlier this month.

That ends a frustrating saga for D&D, a Toronto-based consolidator of software sold to law firms. The acquisition would have been its largest deal to date, and one of the largest foreign takeovers ever by a Canadian software company. D&D’s shares, which had lost close to 30 per cent of their value since late August, rallied Friday, gaining 5 per cent in early trading.

D&D DND-T CEO Matt Proud said in a statement that “while we are disappointed with this outcome given the significant time and resources invested in managing this process over the last 10 months” that his company still has “a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities before us” and plans to keep pursuing deals that can deliver shareholder value.

The deal, announced last December, originally had D&D buying publicly-traded Link for $5.50 (Australian) a share, or C$3.2-billion in cash. After markets swooned this year, the parties agreed to a lower price in July of $4.81 Australian dollars.

But earlier this month, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority warned the parties it wouldn’t approve the acquisition of Link’s fund solutions business included in the deal unless the buyer undertook to cover a shortfall of up to £306-million ($465-million) related to Link’s role in the meltdown of the LF Woodford Equity Fund in 2019.

Link administered the £3-billion fund, which collapsed in 2019 after its British namesake, star stock picker Neil Woodford, was forced out and it was unable to repay investors after enduring heavy redemptions. Lawyers representing thousands of investors have launched legal actions against Link; the company has said it did nothing illegal and will vigorously defend itself.

That prompted D&D to again cut its bid on Sept. 18 by another 21 per cent, to $3.81 Australian dollars per share in a proposed deal structured to limit the financial impact of any Woodford-related penalties on the Canadian company. D&D proposed to pay Link shareholders the difference between the eventual regulatory penalty and the potential maximum of £306-million, or up to $1 Australian a share.

Link rejected the bid, leaving the deal in limbo.

Then the regulator came back on Wednesday, saying it had issued a warning notice to Link’s fund solutions group of a proposed penalty of £50-million in addition to the potential £306-million paymenty.

That triggered a clause in the deal allowing D&D to walk away without paying Link a break fee. Link, which had been due to appear in an Australian court Friday to ask for approval for the deal, instead formally terminated discussions on a revised deal, D&D said early Friday.

It’s the second time a U.K. regulator has hampered D&D’s global expansion plans, after its Competition and Markets Authority in August ordered D&D to sell a British property-search software company it bought in 2021 for $156-million. The regulator earlier this year concluded that the takeover would reduce competition and lead to higher prices for software users.

D&D has also faced a backlash in Canada for its strategy of buying up providers of real estate software and then sharply increasing prices, sometimes by hundreds of percentage points. The strategy has prompted dozens of complaints to Canada’s Competition Bureau and a class-action lawsuit, while law firms have had little choice but to pass the costs on to property buyers.

Even if D&D and Link had agreed on a new price, the buyer likely would have had to renegotiate with its financiers, including hedge fund Ares Capital Corp., which had agreed to buy C$950-million worth of D&D equity at a significant premium, including $109-million of common shares at $53 apiece, more than four times the current stock price.

The end of the deal is a setback for a company that has been built on acquisitions and would have established a significant international foothold. But it is not a significant setback for shareholders, BMO Capital Markets analyst Thanos Moschopoulos said in an interview. “We would have liked to have seen the deal happen but from a valuation perspective, it didn’t make a huge difference” as shareholders had already priced in the likelihood the deal could die, he said. “Having this uncertainty out of the way could be a good thing now.”

He said D&D could still pursue Link or its prized 43 per-cent-owned PEXA Group Ltd., which operates a digital property exchange network in Australia, at some point. He added the company “won’t run out of M&A opportunities” in markets where it owns assets or adjacent areas to its existing offerings.

Mr. Moschopoulos speculated D&D could start buying legal practice management software operators or providers of digital registries. “If you look at other consolidators like Open Text, Enghouse or Descartes, they keep expanding to adjacent areas over time. I expect it would be no different for D&D.”

Even without further acquisitions, he said the stock, which has fallen in part due to a decline in property transactions this year, “is at a point where the valuation seems very attractive to us.” D&D is set to report fourth quarter results on Monday; the company has said it expects revenue for the quarter ended June 30 to be $129-million, up 53 per cent over the same period a year earlier, and for adjusted operating earnings in the quarter to increase to $750-million from 53 per cent a year earlier.