Stock of Toronto legal software provider Dye & Durham soars to new high after record $530-million deal

Shares of Dye & Durham Ltd. soared to a fresh high Thursday after the Toronto company said it would buy real estate practice management software provider DoProcess LP from OMERS-owned Teranet Inc. for $530-million.
It’s D&D’s largest acquisition and the fourth disclosed by the legal software industry consolidator since it went public in July.
“DoProcess is an extremely strategic acquisition ... given its deeply embedded technology, market position and advanced cloud-based software platform,” D&D CEO Matt Proud said in a release. “This is a highly sought-after asset for us, and we have strong conviction around the prospects and opportunities” it provides.
To finance the deal, D&D has entered into a $510-million debt facility with Bank of Nova Scotia, while OMERS’s infrastructure division will buy $30-million of its stock. D&D is also selling $225-million in stock to five of its institutional shareholders in a private placement underwritten by Canaccord Genuity, issuing 6.5 million shares at $34.65 each, a 1-per-cent discount to the stock’s Wednesday closing price.
The stock shot up Thursday to as much as $43.58 before settling back to $41 mid-afternoon, up 17 per cent. At that price, the company had a market capitalization of $2.3-billion – more than seven times its valuation when it went public in mid-July at $7.50 a share.
Investors have typically been receptive to consolidation plays in the Canadian tech sector. While some like Open Text Corp. and Constellation Software have hit multibillion dollar valuations buying mature businesses, more recent public companies such as Lightspeed POS Inc. and Nuvei Corp. in faster growing segments have also won investor support for deals. But few have had the success D&D has experienced in its short life as a public company, as it benefited from heightened market interest in tech stocks, better-than-expected results and warm investor reception to its deals.
In addition to DoProcess, D&D last Friday said it would pay $87-million for the property division of SAI Global, which provides online technology for lawyers to handle property transactions in Australia. Since July it has also bought the owner of Britain-based Property Information Exchange, which provides online real estate due diligence services, for $54.5-million, and an unidentified firm for $7.2-million.
By comparison, D&D paid just $11.3-million for four companies last year.
To pay for the deals, D&D has leaned heavily on public markets. Prior to the latest deal, it had raised $250-million in gross proceeds from two bought equity deals since the IPO – more than the $172.5-mllion it raised when it went public.
While DNDstock trades at about 15 to 20 times its forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, it is believed to have paid much less than that for its acquisitions, factoring in their post-integration value, said BMO Capital Markets analyst Thanos Moschopoulos. He added clients of the acquired companies tend to stay put afterward, even though D&D typically hikes prices.
Mr. Moschopoulos said D&D typically buys businesses that complement what it already owns. For example, it is a big player in Western Canada providing online workflow management software for real estate lawyers. With DoProcess, it will now do the same in Ontario, where lacked a presence before, while knocking out a competitor in B.C., said Jeff Lo, a portfolio manager with Calgary’s Mawer Investment Management, a D&D investor.
“Matt Proud and his team are playing to their strength, which is acquiring companies and then successfully integrating them,” Mr. Lo said. DoProcess “is probably, out of all the acquisitions they’ve done, the one that has the most natural synergies.” But he added “we are in a wait-and-see mode to see how well DND can integrate the acquisitions they have made year-to-date. They’ve obviously deployed a lot of capital and the high level strategic story in each of them seems to make sense. But it’s now up to the team to execute.”
D&D generated $21.9-million in its first quarter ended Sept. 30, up 29 per cent year over year. It lost $15-million, nearly three times higher than the same period a year earlier. But adjusted EBITDA, which analysts watch more closely, reached $12.5-million, up 41 per cent year-over-year.