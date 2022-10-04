Dye & Durham Ltd. isn’t ready to give up on Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd. yet apparently.

The Toronto legal software consolidator’s megadeal to buy Link died less than two weeks ago after a U.K. regulator warned the buyer could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. The potential cost was related to the role that Link’s fund solutions business played as administrator of a £3-billion fund, which collapsed after its British namesake, star stock picker Neil Woodford, was forced out and was unable to repay investors after enduring heavy redemptions. D&D tried to negotiate a lower price to compensate for the potential costs but Link walked. The parties had already renegotiated a 12.5 per cent reduction two months earlier to the original C$3.2-billion purchase price struck last December after tech sector valuations crumbled.

But, according to a report Tuesday in The Australian, D&D has offered $1 billion Australian (C$888 million) for Link’s corporate markets business, which operates a share registry service, manages employee share plans and provides corporate secretarial and investor relations services. During a conference call with analysts last week to discuss fiscal fourth quarter earnings, D&D CEO Matt Proud singled out that unit as an “attractive” asset “we would have enjoyed to have ownership over.” He added his acquisition-fueled company was continuing to pursue an active pipeline of potential deals. A spokesman for Mr. Proud declined to comment Tuesday.

Link has signalled it could sell assets as part of a review of its options following the end of talks with D&D. According to The Australian, the D&D DND-T offer was the fourth Link has received in four years. The corporate markets business accounted for close to one-third of Link’s $1.18 billion Australian in revenue in the year ended June 30 but 42.7 per cent of its operating earnings before interest and tax. A $1 billion Australian bid would be equivalent to more than 70 per cent of Link’s market capitalization.

Link shares continued to trade for several hours on the Australian Securities Exchange after publication of the story online, before finally halting at 3:23 p.m. local time pending further news. The stock had climbed by 4.1 per cent to $2.915 on the day. D&D shares, meanwhile, have jumped by about 40 per cent since the deal died and the Canadian company subsequently announced it would buy back up to 5 per cent of its stock. D&D stock was up 0.1 per cent at midday Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Thanos Moschopoulos said in a research note Tuesday that while D&D’s shares have appreciated sharply “we believe that the acquisition of Link’s corporate markets business could ultimately be positive for the stock – although this would depend on D&D’s financing costs and anticipated synergies.”

D&D had about $500-million in available liquidity as of June 30. Its financing for Link, which included a commitment from hedge fund Ares Capital Corp. to buy $950-million in the Canadian company’s equity at a premium, expired on Sept. 30.

Mr. Moschopoulos said the now-dead Link Deal had given investors apprehension due to uncertainties over the Woodford-related penalty and the fact D&D would have to sell its existing Australian operations to assuage antitrust concerns. But a deal just for the corporate markets business “would be more easily digestible and cleaner, in our view, as it would avoid” those two issues, and also diversify D&D’s business from property markets.