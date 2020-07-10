Dye & Durham raises IPO target by 50 per cent amid strong demand

Legal software provider Dye & Durham Corp. has increased the size of its planned initial public offering by 50 per cent after receiving strong demand from investors keen to buy into the soaring Canadian technology sector.
The acquisitive Toronto company now plans to sell $150-million of stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $7 to $7.50 a share, raising $127.5-million in gross proceeds for the company, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
CEO Matthew Proud and his brother, former chairman and outgoing director Tyler Proud, are each selling $10-million worth of stock held by personal holding companies in the offering. Another longtime shareholder, Wahi Investments, is selling $2.5-million of stock.
The total has grown from the original plan filed in late June with regulators for D&D to sell $100-million in the IPO, with $90-million going to the company and $10-million to Tyler Proud’s investment vehicle, Seastone Invest Ltd.
It’s a busy week for the Proud brothers: they are also leading an effort to buy Torstar Corp., along with investment banker Neil Selfe and former Liberal finance minister Greg Sorbara. Their 72 cent-per-share bid for the publisher of the Toronto Star is higher than a 63-cent bid from Toronto business leaders Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett that the company agreed to in May and “may reasonably be expected to constitute or lead to a ‘superior proposal,” Torstar said Thursday. The company’s board and a trust that represents the five families that control Torstar are now weighing the two offers.
Sources familiar with the D&D IPO, led by underwriters Canaccord Genuity, Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns and Infor Financial Group Inc. (where Mr. Selfe is CEO) say the offering was upsized after investors placed orders for more than 11 times the available stock, with much higher demand from institutional investors than other recent Canadian tech IPOs. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The underwriters have the option to buy another 3 million shares at the offer price.
D&D had intended to go public in the autumn of 2018, but bailed due to choppy market conditions. Investors were also cool to the fact more than half of the $125-million in proceeds would have gone to existing shareholders, mainly the Proud brothers. (Their share of proceeds in the new IPO is 13 per cent.)
The company moved to address investor concerns as it prepared to retest the markets. Tyler Proud gave up the chairman role to lead director Brian Derksen, former deputy CEO of Deloitte LLP. D&D also negotiated a $200-million credit agreement, using $50-million of the proceeds to pay a dividend to shareholders. D&D made three acquisitions in 2019 for $60-million.
D&D had eyed a $150-million IPO for early spring before the pandemic hit Canada. That prompted the company to do layoffs and temporarily cut employee salaries by 20 per cent. But with a strong rebound by technology stocks – Canadian-listed Shopify Inc., Kinaxis, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Real Matters Inc. and Docebo Inc. recently hit record highs – and steady performance by D&D, the market looked favourable for a renewed IPO. In March, D&D hired Jae Cornelssen, a former mergers and acquisitions adviser with KPMG Corporate Finance, as chief financial officer.
D&D said in its prospectus it earned pro-forma revenue of $60-million in the nine months ended March 31, up from $38.1-million in the same period last year, and posted adjusted operating earnings of $31.4-million and a net loss of $7.4-million. The company, which has 144 full-time employees, is targeting revenue of about $75-million for the year ending June 30, with adjusted operating earnings of around $40-million.
It plans to pay an as-yet unspecified dividend and will use most of IPO proceeds to repay debt.
Matthew Proud declined to comment on the offering on Friday.