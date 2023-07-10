Dye & Durham Ltd. DND-T has sold a company it was forced to divest by Britain’s competition regulator in a deal that could see the Canadian legal software provider almost recoup its original cost.

The Toronto-based company said Monday it had agreed to sell TM Group (UK) Ltd. to German alternative asset investment firm Aurelius Group in a deal that will see it receive for £50-million (C$85.5-million) in cash at closing, expected next month. That compares to the £91.5-million (C$156-million) D&D paid for TM two years ago.

However, D&D could receive another £41-million (C$70.1-million) in potential earn-out payments from now until 2026, bringing it close to the original amount it paid.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young said in an interview the deal “removes a bunch of noise,” for D&D. “It was something that has been going on in the background and dragging on for a while.”

While the first payment is less than the C$100-million he was expecting, Mr. Young noted the price, at a roughly 8.5-times multiple to the unit’s operating revenues, is a premium to where D&D’s shares now trade. The company said it would use the proceeds to reduce its $992-million in debt excluding convertible instruments, which is a relatively high 3.7 times Mr. Young’s forecast operating earnings for the next 12 months. “Any debt paydown is welcome and would take out some of the risk in the short run” after weaker housing transaction volumes in recent quarters, which impact D&D’s Canadian revenues, Mr. Young said.

D&D stock was up 3.6 per cent in mid-day trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The divestiture came after Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority last year found that D&D’s purchase of TM would eliminate one of the largest suppliers of software used by real estate professionals to order property-search reports in England and Wales and would result in " substantial lessening of competition” in those markets. The regulator ordered the divestiture, one of two expansionary setbacks for D&D last year, including the demise of its attempted multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Australia’s Link Administration Holdings.

“We’re pleased to enter into this agreement with Aurelius and put this regulator process behind us,” said D&D CEO Matthew Proud in a statement. “While TM Group wasn’t material to our overall business, it is a profitable organization that will generate additional value in the hands of its new ownership.”

By contrast, D&D has had a free hand to consolidate the market in Canada, with acquisitions here followed by sharp fee hikes for similar real estate transactions. The price increases have prompted an outcry from many of its lawyer customers, an attempted class action lawsuit, complaints to Canada’s competition regulator and expansion efforts by its much smaller rivals.

There is nothing wrong with D&D’s actions under Canada’s dated competition act, which favors mergers of domestic companies even if those deals result in less competition and more expensive transactions, in order to give the combined companies more heft to expand internationally. The law is under review, and Canada’s competition commissioner Matthew Boswell has argued current regulations lag far behind other countries and are “no longer fit for our modern economy” as they allow “anticompetitive business mergers, creating more concentrated markets, and as a result, higher prices for Canadians.”

D&D remains an acquisition machine, making 18 purchases since it went public three years ago, although Mr. Proud in January said his company would take a breather from pursuing big takeovers and focus on smaller deals given the macroeconomic uncertainty.

Mr. Proud has persistently argued his company, whose revenues and operating earnings have been hit by declining real estate transaction volumes in Canada this year, is undervalued. The company has slashed costs and bought back stock over the past year.