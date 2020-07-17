 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Dye & Durham shares soar as IPO launches

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Shares of Toronto legal technology services company Dye & Durham Ltd. soared Friday on the company’s debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange, building on strong demand for publicly traded tech stocks during the pandemic.

The company, which completed a $150-million IPO at $7.50 a share, saw its stock open at $11.49 on the TSX – up 53 per cent – and continue to rise, reaching $13.50 around noon, an increase of 80 per cent in morning trading.

That gave the company a market capitalization of more than $500-million. With more than two million shares trading it was one of the most active TSX stocks on the day.

The offering generated $9-million in underwriting fees for investment bankers at Canaccord Genuity, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Infor Financial, but they could make out even better on the option they have to buy three million shares at the offering price following the offering.

If the stock price holds and the investment banks sell their stock, they could pocket nearly twice the amount earned from their advisory fees.

MORE TO COME.

