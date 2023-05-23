Dye & Durham Ltd. DND-T has signed a deal to buy South African legal software company GhostPractice Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

GhostPractice provides cloud-based software designed to help manage law firms, organize cases and collaborate with clients.

It has about 10,000 users working mainly in small– and medium-sized law firms.

GhostPractice is based in Cape Town, South Africa, and has about 110 employees.

Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud says the acquisition complements the company’s existing products and expands its global practice management capabilities and footprint.