Dye & Durham Ltd. DND-T has signed a deal to buy South African legal software company GhostPractice Inc.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
GhostPractice provides cloud-based software designed to help manage law firms, organize cases and collaborate with clients.
It has about 10,000 users working mainly in small– and medium-sized law firms.
GhostPractice is based in Cape Town, South Africa, and has about 110 employees.
Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud says the acquisition complements the company’s existing products and expands its global practice management capabilities and footprint.