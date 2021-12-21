Dye & Durham Ltd. announced its biggest acquisition to date late on Tuesday, saying it had agreed to buy publicly traded Australian technology vendor Link Administration Holdings Ltd. for $3.2-billion in cash.

The deal comes weeks after the acquisitive Toronto company, which specializes in providing software to the legal industry, bought Telus Communications Inc.’s payment solutions unit for $500-million.

The deal caught the market off guard. One analyst on a hastily arranged conference call late Tuesday said he had “30 questions” to ask about the transaction. Dye & Durham said it would pay $5.50 Australian per share, a 15-per-cent premium to Link Group’s closing price on Tuesday, funding the deal with a term loan equal to A$3.5-billion provided by a group of financial institutions led by Goldman Sachs Bank, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank and ARES Capital Corp. Ares has also agreed to buy $841-million Canadian of non-voting exchangeable preferred shares of Dye & Durham and C$109-million of common shares at C$53 per share, or 32 per cent higher than the company’s closing price on Monday. The exchangeable shares will be converted to common stock at a price of C$60, or 50 per cent higher than Monday’s close.

Link is a significantly larger company than Dye & Durham, with A$1.2-billion in annual revenue (about C$1.1-billion) and A$257-million in operating earnings. By contrast, D&D had C$208-million of revenue in its fiscal year ended June 30, and was generating revenue at an annualized rate of C$450-million at the end of September.

The deal will further transform the Canadian company into a global player, with Australia and New Zealand accounting for about 55 per cent of its pro-forma revenues of $1.45-billion if the deal closes. It would also broaden the company’s offerings beyond real estate and legal software and into two new areas: providing financial data products to superannuation funds and their members in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.; and cloud-based software for corporate issuers, including shareholder management and analytics. Link also has a 43-per-cent ownership stake in PEXA Group Ltd., which operates a digital property exchange network in Australia. Two other units are planned for divestment, one before the deal closes, and one after, Dye & Durham said.

Link’s board has unanimously recommended its shareholders vote for the deal, which comes in a form similar to a Canadian court-approved plan of arrangement. The deal will also require regulatory approval, and isn’t expected to close until mid-2022.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Dye & Durham and represents a major step forward” in the company’s plan to achieve $1-billion in annual operating earnings, chief executive officer Matthew Proud said in a release. He added that the company would realize $125-million in cost synergies after the deal closes.

The deal is at least the 13th since D&D went public in summer 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is the company’s third acquisition in 12 months valued at $500-million or more.

But the company has drawn controversy for buying dominant software vendors to lawyers and then sharply increasing prices. Earlier this month, Britain’s competition regulator warned it was “concerned” the Toronto company’s July $156-million purchase of TM Group (U.K.) Ltd., which sells software that real estate professionals use to order property-search reports in England and Wales, “could lead to a reduction in competition.” The review comes on the heels of D&D acquisitions of legal-software providers in Canada that were followed by price hikes of as much as 563 per cent. That provoked an outcry from several of its real estate legal-practitioner customers and dozens of complaints to the Competition Bureau of Canada, The Globe and Mail reported earlier this year.

The deal was announced on the same day shareholders expressed disapproval at Dye & Durham’s annual general meeting for the company’s recent decision to award Mr. Proud a massive equity award composed of millions of new options and stock appreciation rights. The two members of the board’s compensation committee, chairman David MacDonald and Mario Di Pietro, drew markedly fewer votes in support of their re-election to the board, with 66.3 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively, well below the other five men standing for election. In addition, shareholders voted down a resolution to grant 600,000 stock options to the company’s directors, with 50.9 per cent voting against. However, just under two-thirds of shareholders did vote in favor of the options grant to Mr. Proud.

