E-commerce, U.S. expansion help Aritzia sales in difficult year for apparel industry

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
The newly remodelled Aritzia flagship store located at 50 Bloor St W in Toronto. February 14, 2019.

Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

During a year when the apparel industry was hit hard, Aritzia Inc. saw its sales remain relatively resilient, and is expecting continued recovery driven by e-commerce and by its expansion in the U.S.

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer reported its fourth-quarter revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $267.5-million, while 39 per cent of its stores were forced to close for the majority of the quarter because of government restrictions related to COVID-19. Aritzia’s e-commerce sales grew 80 per cent in the quarter compared to last year, and its business in the U.S. – where vaccinations ramped up ahead of Canada and restrictions have been lifting – grew 9.2 per cent.

Aritzia reported net income of $16.1-million in the 13 weeks ended Feb. 28, compared to $21.7-million in the same period the prior year.

As it was for many retailers, 2020 was the most difficult year in Aritzia’s history, chairman and chief executive officer Brian Hill said on Tuesday.

“We were worried about the health of the business, and the health of everybody else -- the industry and everybody in it,” he said in an interview.

During the pandemic, Aritzia was helped by the fact that it controls much of its supply chain -- making it easier to change its inventory strategy quickly in response to shifting buying patterns – and by strong e-commerce operations.

“It wasn’t like we had stores, and then shifted to e-commerce that was difficult to operate; we have a world-class e-commerce site,” Mr. Hill said.

E-commerce has leapt forward during the pandemic, and some of that change is likely permanent: for the full year, Aritzia’s e-commerce revenues grew by 80 per cent, and made up half of its sales. Mr. Hill estimated that if all the company’s stores were open, e-commerce’s percentage of Aritzia’s total sales would be somewhere in the 40s; which is still significantly higher than the year before, when online sales were at 23 per cent of the total. That e-commerce growth has come with increased distribution and warehousing costs, and Aritzia is planning on investments to expand its distribution centre in Vancouver.

In the year ahead, Aritzia is planning to invest in further digital development; its U.S. expansion with six to eight new stores opening this year; expanding product lines with new categories such as swimwear and intimates as well as more colours and sizes; and building brand awareness with U.S. and international customers.

For the full year ended Feb. 28, Aritzia’s revenue declined by 12.6 per cent to $857.3-million, compared to $980.6-million in the prior year. Net income fell by 78.8 per cent to $19.2-million, compared to $90.6-million the prior year. During mandated store closures, Aritzia avoided layoffs and continued to pay staff; and continued to pay rent on closed locations. While the company benefited from some rent relief and government subsidies, Mr. Hill said, it also faced higher expenses related to safety measures during COVID-19. Aritzia is expecting revenue to grow by 30 to 35 per cent in the year ahead.

“All things considered, if you’d told me [last] April that we were going to have a 12 per cent decrease and we were still going to have stores closed throughout the year, I would have said you’re crazy,” Mr. Hill said. “To start the year with such momentum, I’m just thrilled with the team and the job they did.”

