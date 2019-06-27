E-scooter sharing service ready to roll for Calgary Stampede

Open this photo in gallery Bird Canada will unveil e-scooters in Calgary and Edmonton in July, and has plans to expand to Kelowna, B.C., soon after. Mario Tama/Getty Images

A fleet of electric scooters will be ready for Calgarians to use by Stampede weekend, says a company that’s the first to roll out an e-scooter sharing program on a citywide scale in Canada.

Bird Canada Inc. will unveil the two-wheeled contraptions in Calgary and Edmonton in July, and has plans to expand to Kelowna, B.C., soon after. The scooters look like beefier versions of the popular foot-propelled children’s toy.

“We’re focused on solving micro-mobility, so travelling short distances in cities, in a way that’s ecologically friendly and cost effective,” said Bird Canada CEO Stewart Lyons.

The scooters cost $1.15 to unlock, and another 35 cents per minute of riding. Mr. Lyons said the price point is about equivalent to taking public transit. When users are finished, they can leave the dockless scooters wherever they choose to be taken over by the next customer.

E-scooter sharing services have been controversial since they rolled out in U.S. cities. Their opponents are concerned that they discourage walking, clutter cities when users dump them carelessly, endanger pedestrians and are risky to ride.

To battle clutter, Mr. Lyons said Bird Canada will hire teams of people to clean up the scooters during the day and again at night.

As for safety, he pointed to company data from Austin, Tex., that showed there were 37 injuries related to e-scooters in a five-month period, and 81 bike-related injuries in the same period.

Bird Canada purchased the rights to use the name and technology of the original California-based Bird, which operates scooter shares in more than 100 cities in the United States and Europe.

“When most high-tech companies come to Canada, like Uber or Lyft, they come here and they hire a Canadian manager and marketing and sales people to report back to Silicon Valley,” Mr. Lyons said. “But Bird, in an effort to grow quickly, has given us the licence.”

The entry into the Canadian market comes with the help of Toronto Raptors co-founder John Bitove, who committed capital to the project. Mr. Bitove and Mr. Lyons have worked together before, when they brought SiriusXM satellite radio to Canada using a similar licence-purchasing method.

Mr. Lyons said he chose Alberta as a starting point for the scooter share because it was “furthest along from a regulatory perspective.”

“We’d love to be in places like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal later on. But they’re a bit behind.”

Lime, another California-headquartered competitor to Bird, launched its scooters in Waterloo, Ont., as part of a pilot project last year.

Mr. Lyons said Bird Canada is the first to install them on a mass scale in two major cities.

