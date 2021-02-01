 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Early clean-tech fund investor MKB raises $100-million for second fund

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Montreal private capital firm that has emerged as one of Canada’s top clean-technology financiers has raised $100-million for its second growth equity fund.

MacKinnon, Bennett & Co., or MKB, an early backer of traffic-management technology provider Miovision Technologies Inc. and solar energy company Potentia Renewables Inc., is now two-thirds of the way to its $150-million fundraising goal for its second fund.

Investors include Business Development Bank of Canada, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the Quebec government’s Investissement Québec arm, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction and Vancouver City Savings Credit Union.

Story continues below advertisement

MKB started as a merchant bank co-founded by former investment bankers John Bennett, the chairman of eyewear retailer New Look Vision Group Inc. and managing partner Ken MacKinnon. Mr. Bennett’s son Patrick is also a partner.

The group decided, after the 2008-09 recession, to back companies looking to decarbonize the energy and transportation sectors, focusing on enterprises with disruptive technologies and “highly scalable business models” that were already achieving commercial success, Mr. MacKinnon said. “Our mission was to make a sustainable impact and earn a profit. ... We don’t think you have to sacrifice one for the other.”

That ran counter to the experience of investors in the clean-tech sector, which was notorious for delivering poor investment returns. From 2004 to 2012, clean-tech venture funds raised US$25-billion and then lost nearly half that as they encountered challenges, including the need to work with regulators to create favourable market conditions and heavy upfront costs.

Since then, the appetite for climate-focused ventures has improved markedly, thanks partly to Tesla Inc.’s success in popularizing electric cars and the growing acceptance for environmentally friendly products, from meat substitutes to smart thermostats. Deployment of internet-of-things technologies and artificial intelligence have helped many sectors achieve efficiencies, including lower energy use.

Venture investments in climate-tech startups hit US$16.1-billion in 2019, up from US$418-million in 2013, and corporations including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Unilever PLC and Nestlé SA have devoted billions of dollars to fund climate technologies.

Governments have earmarked US$150-billion-plus for climate initiatives to revive their economies. U.S. President Joe Biden has signalled his country’s renewed interest in combatting climate change, while investors such as fund giant BlackRock are stepping up pressure on portfolio companies to reduce their carbon footprint. General Motors Co. last week said it would roll out an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2035.

“MKB’s thesis hasn’t really changed in 10 years, but the world has changed,” said Miovision chief executive officer Kurtis McBride. “Their thesis was that next-generation energy and transportation was coming and would be a big part of the future of the economy. It was a wild idea at the time, but between electrification, solar, LED street lights and smart cities, [it] has largely played out [and] they’ve gained a lot of respect” from investors.

Story continues below advertisement

MKB started with two special-purpose investment vehicles to back Toronto-based Potentia and Miovision of Kitchener, Ont., which both delivered solid returns. Power Corp. bought control of Potentia in 2016 and Telus Corp. led a $120-million investment in Miovision last year.

On the strength of those deals, MKB raised its first, $52-million fund in 2017. “We saw that these guys can make money, and they have in the past” in contrast to other clean-tech funds, said Nicolas Gravel, director of fund investments with BDC.

He credited MKB for zeroing in on later-stage companies that are generating sales, for limiting the number of investments and for helping investee companies improve their financial structures and scale up in a capital-efficient way. “They’re very involved in their files, they put in a lot of time and will bring the whole [MKB] team” to help, he said.

Mr. MacKinnon said the new fund will aim to invest $10-million to $20-million per company, with about half of investments in Canada and the balance in the United States and Western Europe.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies