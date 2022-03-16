Bragg Communications Inc.’s Eastlink has launched 5G wireless service in Halifax, with plans to expand its coverage in the coming months.

Eastlink, which was founded in Nova Scotia by the Bragg family, is using gear from Swedish supplier Ericsson to deploy fifth-generation wireless service.

It launched the service after Canada’s Big Three telecoms – BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. – started rolling out initial 5G service in 2020. The process is expected to take years and cost billions of dollars. A 2018 analysis by Accenture estimated that Canadian wireless carriers will spend a combined $26-billion on network infrastructure for 5G.

The latest iteration of wireless technology, which is still in the early stages, promises much faster upload and download speeds, lower lag time, and a vast increase in the number of devices that can be connected, making it suitable for “internet of things,” or IoT, applications such as smart manufacturing and remote mining.

Eastlink, which started out as a Maritime cable company, has invested more than $300-million into the wireless business since it started offering mobile services in 2013, the company said in a press release.

In last year’s federal auction, Eastlink spent nearly $28-million on licences for beachfront 5G airwaves.

“We are thrilled to launch the most transformative technological advancement in mobile after several years of network investment and prep work,” Jeff Gillham, Eastlink’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“Access to 5G will help our customers manage the increasing busyness and connectivity of their everyday lives and introduce new innovations and business opportunities required to compete on the global stage.”

