Eastlink wireless expansion, upgrades on hold because of regulatory uncertainty

Open this photo in gallery Lee Bragg, CEO of Eastlink, at his corporate office in Halifax, Nov. 20, 2012. PAUL DARROW/The Globe and Mail

The head of Atlantic Canada’s largest independent phone and cable company says it has put on hold all upgrades and expansions of its wireless networks because of uncertainty about what prices it will be able to charge in the future.

Eastlink president Lee Bragg told a CRTC hearing Friday that his family-owned, private business can’t take the chance of investing in capital improvements when there’s a danger that its future rates will be too low to cover its costs.

“I still have to pay the banks back the money that I borrowed to build these networks. So we’ve been forced to suspend all growth capital,” Bragg said in a fourth day of CRTC hearings in Gatineau, Que.

Executives from Canada’s largest national and regional wireless companies have been united in rejecting a CRTC proposal to require Bell, Rogers and Telus to carry traffic for smaller competitors without their own networks.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, and successive Liberal and Conservative governments, have favoured “facilities-based” carriers that build and operate their own networks.

The CRTC departed from that position when it announced that the current hearing would begin with the preliminary view that it favours introducing more wireless services that have to rent capacity from Bell, Telus and Rogers.

Supporters of MVNOs argue the Big Three carriers – which account for about 90 per cent of the market – hold too much power to establish retail prices at rates that are high by international comparisons.

Representatives from Bell and Telus said earlier in the week that the Big Three are actually intensely responsive to competition from each other and regional carriers, particularly Freedom Mobile and Videotron.

The Competition Bureau opened nine days of CRTC hearings on Tuesday with the opinion that widespread adoption of mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, could make it harder for regional carriers to compete with the Big Three.

Eastlink provides internet, television, home phone and mobile services – primarily in the Atlantic Provinces.

Bragg said on Friday that Eastlink has already cut $60 million from its 2020 capital budget and laid off an undisclosed number of people after the CRTC decided last year to cut wholesale rates for internet and phone land lines.

He pointed to a CRTC decision last August – which slashed wholesale prices that facilities-based carriers can charge for access to their land lines – as one reason that Eastlink has stopped all its wireless investments.

“We see the (CRTC’s) previous decision as a bit of a preview as to what may potentially be the outcome of this (CRTC proceeding),” Bragg said. “With the greatest respect, one bad decision led us to believe maybe there will be another.”

He estimated that Eastlink would lose $30 per customer per month at the internet rates established by the CRTC decision, which is the focus of multiple appeals by virtually all of Canada’s major phone and cable companies, including Eastlink.

