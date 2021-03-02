Canadian economy beats expectations in fourth quarter as real GDP grows 2.3%

The Canadian economy ended 2020 on a surprisingly good note as companies built up inventories and housing investment held strong, while it appears the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t result in a backslide to start the new year.
Real gross domestic product grew 2.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, or by 9.6 per cent at an annualized pace, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. That was well ahead of expectations. Still, the economy shrank 5.4 per cent in 2020, the worst annual reading of the postwar era.
Heading into Tuesday’s release, the fear was that economic activity would contract in January, given ample restrictions to contain the second wave. However, Statscan estimates that real GDP grew by 0.5 per cent that month, following a meagre 0.1-per-cent gain in December.
That suggests momentum is picking up to start the year – and that once again, the Canadian economy is outrunning expectations in the recovery phase. The Bank of Canada’s forecast for the first quarter – a 2.5-per-cent annualized drop – could prove way off the mark, especially now that provinces have started to unwind their virus restrictions.
“The Canadian economy soldiered through the second wave restrictions much better than anticipated, supported by a big rebound in resource sector activity and a raging housing market,” said Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter in a note to investors. “Look for new growth drivers to kick into gear as the economy reopens in stages through this year.”
Most of the fourth-quarter GDP gain was driven by an increase in inventories, following a drawdown in the previous quarter. The retail sector was a key contributor, with stockpiling seen in motor vehicle, building supply and sporting goods stores.
Housing investment increased 4.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, with gains in new construction (4.1 per cent), renovations (4.8 per cent) and ownership transfer costs (4.1 per cent). For the year, housing investment rose by 3.9 per cent, making it a rare area for growth.
Cross-border trade slowed from large gains in the third quarter. Export volumes rose by 1.2 per cent last quarter, which Statscan pegged to weaker demand due to slowdowns in the economies of major trading partners. Import volumes rose 2.6 per cent, with relative strength in consumer goods (5.5 per cent) and motor vehicles and parts (5.3 per cent).
Consumption was a dicier aspect of Tuesday’s release. Housing spending fell a slight 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter. New vehicles, clothing and footwear were notable areas of decline, while the housing boom was reflected in sizable gains for major appliances (9 per cent) and furniture (2.4 per cent). Services spending growth slowed to 0.2 per cent, from 9.7 per cent in the third quarter, with drags from the hospitality and personal care industries.
With fewer places to spend, Canadians are saving loads of cash. The household savings rate stood at 12.7 per cent in the fourth quarter and 15.1 per cent for the year. Two banks recently estimated that excess deposits have reached $200-billion. Household disposable income jumped 10 per cent over the year “as governments took extraordinary economic support measures during the year,” Statscan said.
Given Tuesday’s results, BMO upgraded its forecast for Canadian growth by a full percentage point to 6 per cent. “Part of the reason we look for strong growth this year is because of the mass of excess savings,” Mr. Porter said, while also crediting the potential for robust U.S. growth, along with strong commodity markets.
“It’s not precisely a V-shaped recovery,” he said, “but it’s very close.”
