Economical Mutual Insurance on track to announce $1.9-billion IPO in 2021

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Economical Mutual Insurance on track to announce $1.9-billion IPO in 2021

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

After nearly a decade of planning, Economical Mutual Insurance Co. is on track to announce a $1.9-billion initial public offering in late 2021.

Economical announced this week that it will hold a meeting of its 630,000 eligible policyholders in the second quarter of 2021 to vote on the final phase of a proposal to go public in a process known as demutualization.

A mutual insurance company is owned by its participating policyholders, whose stake is typically converted into share ownership when the company demutualizes.

Story continues below advertisement

The Waterloo, Ont.-based insurer is Canada’s eighth-largest property and casualty insurer, with a 4-per-cent market share, according to data compiled by the Insurance Bureau of Canada. In recent years, the P&C industry has undergone a wave of consolidation, particularly with foreign-owned insurers selling their Canadian operations to domestic companies.

Last month, Intact Financial Corp. and another buyer announced a joint takeover of Britain’s RSA Insurance Group PLC, including its Canadian operations. In Canada, RSA has a roughly 5-per-cent market share and the acquisition will help boost Intact’s footprint in the P&C sector.

Economical chief executive Rowan Saunders said the move to a public company will allow Economical to become a larger player against multinational companies and participate in the consolidation that has been occurring over the past decade.

“The timing [to launch an IPO in 2021] is great because we think there will be ongoing consolidation in the Canadian marketplace and one of the challenges we have had as a mutual company is that we haven’t had access to external capital,” Mr. Saunders said in an interview. “Now, as a public company we will be able to be a meaningful participant in a consolidating industry.”

The exact date of the vote has not yet been set for the 148-year old insurer, which needs to get authorization from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. But after nine “rigorous” years of planning to demutualize, Mr. Saunders said the company has spent the past several years improving the company’s financial performance and is now ready to complete the final step in the process with next year’s vote.

In 2018 and 2019, the company spent months negotiating between two groups of policyholders, and announced in early 2019 it would split the pot, with mutual policyholders each receiving between $300,000 and $430,000 in shares or cash for their stakes in the company. A second group of approximately 630,000 non-mutual policyholders, who are not legal owners of the firm but did contribute to building its value, will each get $1,500 to $2,300.

Those valuations could change depending on when the company decides to plan its IPO.

Story continues below advertisement

After the final vote, the company will submit a formal application to demutualize to the federal minister of finance, a step that is required within three months of the special meeting. In a letter to policyholders, chairman John Bowen said if approvals are completed on a timely basis and capital market conditions are favourable, the company would anticipate to launch the IPO the fall of 2021.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies