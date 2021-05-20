Economical Mutual policyholders vote to convert ownership model, paving the way for IPO later this year

Economical Mutual Insurance Co. is on its way to becoming a publicly traded company after a group of policyholders voted about 97 per cent in favour of the insurer’s demutualization plans.
Rowan Saunders, Economical’s chief executive officer, said the confidence shown by both the insurer’s 870 legal owners – clients known as mutual policyholders – and the 630,000 non-mutual policyholders at a special meeting on Thursday was “overwhelmingly in support” for the company to convert from a mutual into a public company that will lists its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The actual price of the stock will be set when the company determines the date for an IPO and will reflect the company’s results and financial markets at that time. In 2018, the company received a potential IPO valuation of $1.9-billion.
Economical, based in Waterloo, Ontario is Canada’s eighth-largest property and casualty (P&C) insurer, with a 4-per-cent market share, according to data compiled by the Insurance Bureau of Canada. The P&C industry has been consolidating around its largest players over the past decade, with several foreign-owned insurers selling their Canadian operations to domestic companies, owing in large part to unpredictable profitability in auto insurance.
Mr. Saunders said his target is to become a “top five player” in Canada, and the move to become a public company will allow Economical to become a much bigger competitor against multinational companies. Part of that strategy will include mergers and acquisitions, and expanding outside of Ontario.
“Having access to the capital markets will allow us to continue to innovate, bring new products to market, invest in our business organically, but also participate in a consolidating insurance sector,” he said in an interview with the Globe.
Going public will also boost the company’s digital footprint, which is largely found in it’s Sonnet digital direct insurance line. Economical launched Sonnet in 2016, which allows customers to buy home, and auto insurance online. Over the last year, and with the onset of COVID- 19, Mr. Saunders says the platform has grown 30 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. and an acquisition of a similar digital company would accelerate the growth even further.
Thursday’s vote was one of the final steps in a proposal to go public in a process known as demutualization - a move already made by most of Canada’s largest insurers. A mutual insurance company is owned by its participating policyholders, whose stake is typically converted into share ownership when the company demutualizes.
The company will now submit a formal application to demutualize to the federal minister of finance, a step that is required within three months of the vote.
The 150-year old company has spent the past nine years on an occasionally dramatic journey toward a public offering, which at one point included policyholders locked in a heated debate over how Economical’s capital should be divided.
As well, the company underwent a major transformation that began five years ago, including a profit-improvement plan to boost the financial performance of the business.
“When you think about the impact of COVID and a fairly tough economic environment, we’ve proven to have a resilient business model that is ready to be a strong, highly performing public company,” Mr. Saunders said.
