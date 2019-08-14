EDC admits mistake in supporting Bombardier deal with Guptas

The federal government’s export bank, Export Development Canada, has admitted that it made a mistake when it decided to lend US$41-million to help Bombardier Inc. to sell a luxury aircraft to South Africa’s notorious Gupta business family.
The export agency, a Crown corporation, issued a statement of regret for the transaction on Wednesday, more than two years after The Globe and Mail first revealed the loan to the Guptas, the family at the heart of South Africa’s biggest post-apartheid corruption scandal.
The Guptas, who were business partners of the son of Jacob Zuma at the time when Mr. Zuma was South Africa’s president, fled the country last year after they became subject of a police investigation. There have been extensive media reports of corruption allegations against the Guptas since 2011, and a South African inquiry in 2013 had found illegalities when South Africa allowed Gupta wedding guests to bypass normal immigration procedures by using a military base for its airplane, but EDC still went ahead with its loan for the Bombardier deal, which was negotiated throughout 2014.
An investigation by The Globe over the past two years has disclosed a host of shortcomings in EDC’s handling of the Gupta deal. The bank’s statement on Wednesday confirmed many of those issues.
When EDC approved the loan in 2015 to help Bombardier secure the Gupta deal, the export bank had failed to conduct an “in-depth examination” of the risks related to politically exposed persons, the bank said in a written statement by Carl Burlock, EDC’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Business Officer.
Instead its decision relied heavily on the lack of criminal charges or formal police investigations in South Africa, it said.
“As a result, EDC chose to proceed and acknowledges that that decision was a mistake,” the bank’s statement said. “This transaction has provided powerful lessons for EDC.”
The uproar over the US$41-million loan has helped EDC to see “gaps” in its decision-making processes and its due diligence, and those gaps have now been filled, it said.
The statement said EDC now “regrets” its participation in the loan to the Guptas. It also acknowledged a lack of transparency in its conduct. “We should have been more transparent in response to questions related to this loan, including whether we saw risks during our due diligence, why we proceeded, and what we have learned as a result,” the statement said.
The loan to the Guptas was finally cancelled in late 2017, but the Guptas continued to use the Bombardier airplane for months afterwards, provoking a court battle between EDC and the Guptas.
In a separate transaction, EDC provided a US$450-million loan to help Bombardier sell locomotives to Transnet, the South African state-owned freight rail company. There has been widespread evidence of corruption at Transnet, and the locomotive deal has come under scrutiny at a South African inquiry into state corruption. But EDC made no mention of that transaction in its statement on Wednesday.
