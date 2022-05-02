Export Development Canada has agreed to partially guarantee $1-billion of loans that Bank of Montreal plans to make to companies in carbon-intensive industries to help them lower their emissions.

The three-year agreement provides financing for large and medium-sized Canadian exporting businesses. EDC, the federal export credit agency, will guarantee up to half of BMO’s term loans to a maximum of US$60-million per borrower for up to seven years.

The partnership is an early example of how the government intends to help reduce the risks to financial institutions as they lend to heavy carbon emitters trying to make a rapid transition to greener technologies. The financing provided through the program is intended to help banks and companies meet their goals to reach net zero emissions by 2050. In late March, Ottawa released an ambitious plan to cut greenhouse-gas emissions that would require a 42-per-cent reduction for the oil and gas sector by the end of the decade, compared to 2019 levels.

BMO is the first major bank to sign on to EDC’s sustainable financing guarantee, though other lenders are expected to follow suit. The financing is earmarked for sustainable initiatives in areas such as hydrogen, renewable infrastructure and grid modernization, targeting nine sectors of industry that are especially heavy emitters of carbon.

“Helping customers adapt and thrive through this transition requires a thoughtful, balanced and accelerated approach, informed by science, common sense and bold but practical solutions,” said Jonathan Hackett, BMO’s head of sustainable finance and co-head of its energy transition group, in a news release.

EDC claims to be one of the largest financiers of clean technologies in Canada. And BMO has promised to deploy $300-billion of sustainable lending and underwriting to companies by 2025. Last fall, Canada’s major banks joined the UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance, and in March BMO announced a target to reduce the intensity of emissions from oil and gas clients it finances by 33 per cent by 2030.

“Working with Canada’s financial institutions like BMO, we can support Canadian businesses’ access to the financing they need to be a part of this important transition in Canada and globally,” said Justine Hendricks, EDC’s chief corporate sustainability officer, in a statement.

