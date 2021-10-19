 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe$1.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Edward Rogers requests list of shareholders, discussed replacing Rogers board members, source says

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. chair Edward Rogers has made a formal request for a list of the company’s shareholders and had discussions with potential candidates to replace board members, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move by Mr. Rogers comes amid a power struggle at Canada’s largest wireless carrier, in which Mr. Rogers tried to oust chief executive officer Joe Natale and several members of the executive, but was thwarted by the board and his own family. The boardroom rift has erupted during the $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

Such a request for a list of shareholders typically precedes an attempt to make changes to a company’s board of directors.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Rogers, or people close to him, have approached prospective directors, the source said, declining to name anyone who has been approached.

Rogers must produce the list within a reasonable time frame, according to the source, who is close to the company’s board. The Globe is not identifying the person because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Mr. Rogers did not respond to a e-mailed request for comment. Jonathan Lowenstein, a public-relations manager at Navigator Ltd., said he could not provide a statement to The Globe on Mr. Rogers’s behalf.

A spokesperson for Rogers declined to comment.

Mr. Rogers recently made an unsuccessful attempt to replace Mr. Natale with chief financial officer Tony Staffieri, a move that was strongly opposed by his sister and deputy chair, Melinda Rogers-Hixon, three sources previously told The Globe. One of the sources told The Globe that Mr. Rogers also planned to oust other members of the company’s senior leadership team.

During an emergency board meeting on Sunday, Sept. 26, the majority of the company’s directors and the Rogers family backed Mr. Natale and his management team, according to the sources. Mr. Staffieri left the company three days later. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak about the matter.

The company is awaiting regulatory approval of its deal to acquire Shaw for $26-billion, including debt. Three federal bodies – the Competition Bureau, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development – are reviewing the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Rogers is also the chair of the Rogers Control Trust which, along with other family holding companies it controls, owns 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting Class A shares, according to the company’s 2021 management information circular. (The family trust also owns about 10 per cent of the outstanding Class B non-voting shares.)

Mr. Rogers is responsible for liaising with other family members and voting the proxies on the election of company directors, among other duties. As vice-chair of the trust, Ms. Rogers-Hixon assists him in that role.

The trust is overseen by an advisory committee composed of 10 people, six of whom are Rogers family members. Mr. Rogers’s mother, Loretta Rogers, his sisters Martha and Lisa Rogers, as well as Loretta’s nephew David Robinson, sit on the committee along with Mr. Rogers and Ms. Rogers-Hixon.

Ms. Rogers, the company’s longest-standing director and the widow of its late founder, Ted Rogers, told The Globe last week that she supports Mr. Natale and his management team. “While I’m deeply disappointed by the recent public airing of board discussions, I am very confident and excited about the future of Rogers under Joe Natale’s stewardship, and that of his leadership team,” Ms. Rogers said in an e-mailed statement.

The committee’s non-family members are Alan Horn, who served as the company’s chief financial officer and its interim CEO; Thomas Hull, a childhood friend of the company’s founder, Ted Rogers; Toronto mayor John Tory, who ran Rogers’s cable operations under Ted; and Ted’s long-time adviser Phil Lind. Decisions of the committee require a two-thirds vote.

The Rogers board plans to meet on Oct. 20, the day before the company reports its third-quarter results.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies