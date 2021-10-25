Edward Rogers has received inquiries from Ontario’s securities watchdog amid a disagreement over which independent directors currently sit on the company’s board, according to a letter sent to Rogers Communications Inc. on Monday by a lawyer representing Mr. Rogers.

The letter, sent by Ken McEwan of McEwan Cooper Dennis LLP and viewed by The Globe, urges the company to respond swiftly to a legal petition that Mr. Rogers plans to file in the B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.

It notes that the “uncertainty of the current situation” has caused the company’s stock price to fall and led to downgrades by analysts. “That demonstrates that it is in best interests of RCI that this be resolved quickly,” the letter reads.

Mr. Rogers, who sits at the helm of the family trust that controls the telecom and media giant, was ousted as board chair last week and responded by announcing plans to replace the five independent directors who opposed his attempt to overhaul the company’s management team. Mr. Rogers was reappointed chair at a Sunday board meeting deemed invalid by his mother, two of his sisters and the five directors he claims to have removed.

The two sides are at odds over the legality of reconstituting the company’s board without holding a shareholder meeting. Mr. Rogers has said that the law in British Columbia, where Rogers is incorporated, allows this change to be made through a written resolution – an assertion that the other directors challenge.

The power struggle at Canada’s largest wireless carrier comes in the middle of the $26-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. and erupted after Mr. Rogers attempted to unseat CEO Joe Natale and remove other executives.

“Our client has received inquiries from the Ontario Securities Commission,” reads the letter, noting that a lawyer representing Mr. Rogers has advised the commission that it will be bringing legal proceedings “as quickly as possible to obtain a ruling of the court.”

“Obviously it would not be in the best interests of RCI to have the regulator consider it necessary to intervene,” the letter reads.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Securities Commission said on Sunday that the regulator does not comment on matters relating to specific companies.

A spokesperson for Rogers Communications could not immediately be reached for comment.

More to come.

