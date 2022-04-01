Jaroslav Negrebecki, 63, left, friend of his granddaughter, Pawel Sanocki and volunteer Jacek Broda in a shelter set up in Mr. Sanockiís truck business in Radymno, Poland, on March 7.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

The organizer: Elise Weagant and others

The pitch: Raising money for a refugee shelter in Ukraine

Like a lot of Canadians, Elise Weagant wanted to do something to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, and she searched for a way to have a direct impact.

“Like most of the world, I’ve risen to the call for helping Ukraine,” she said from Ottawa. “I just wasn’t sure of the best way to do it.”

She found her cause after reading an article in The Globe and Mail earlier this month about Pawel Sanocki, a small-business owner in Radymno, Poland, who had turned his transportation company’s office into a shelter. At the time, Mr. Sanocki and his wife were covering all the costs and they weren’t sure how much longer they could afford to shelter people. Ms. Weagant managed to contact Mr. Sanocki and send him a donation. She also reached out to dozens of family and friends, urging them to contribute as well.

“When I read the article, the first thing that came to my mind was that old saying, ‘ordinary people doing extraordinary things.’ And I wanted to help him,” she said.

She wasn’t alone in reaching out to Mr. Sanocki. Several other people in Canada and the United States also saw the article and have sent money.

Thanks to the donations, Mr. Sanocki has been able to host around 180 people a day in conjunction with friends. He’s also helped several families relocate to other parts of Europe and he’s hoping to rent an apartment in town to host even more families. “We don’t want to promote ourselves in any way. The gratitude of the people we help us is enough,” he said in a recent e-mail.

“Paul has been wonderful, he responds and sends pictures,” said Ms. Weagant. She’s also pleased that Mr. Sanocki has set up a fundraising page through Indiegog.com.

“I hope a lot of people see and I hope a lot of people donate. It will help the refugees in the most direct way possible.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.