 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Eglinton LRT decision could set precedent for other projects, analysts say

Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Workers on an LRT work site on Eglinton Ave. West between Oakwood and Alameda Aves. are photographed on April 7, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and its three partners building Toronto’s new Eglinton Crosstown light-rapid transit line have said for months that the coronavirus crisis has caused millions of dollars in lost productivity as a result of unexpected workplace safety measures, supply chain problems and increased worker absenteeism.

Now, a court has ruled that the four construction companies have the right to trigger a procedure in their contract with their client, Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario, that could give them more time to finish the project without incurring penalties and compensation for any extra costs they’ve assumed. The decision “could create a precedent for other construction projects that were negatively impacted by the pandemic,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoît Poirier said.

SNC is working on three big infrastructure construction contracts in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, all of them light-rail transit systems with their own set of challenges. In Toronto, the company is part of a consortium called Crosslinx Transit Solutions that is building the Eglinton Crosstown LRT with partners Aecon Group Inc., EllisDon, and Dragados. Each company has a 25-per-cent stake.

Story continues below advertisement

The consortium in October sued Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario over escalating costs and delays on the $5.5-billion project caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The builders said the provincial agencies refused to declare the pandemic an emergency and held Crosslinx responsible for extra costs that arose as a result of it, including financial penalties for delivering the project late.

Crosslinx has estimated the first wave of COVID-19 alone resulted in an extra $134-million worth of expenses. Those costs have probably climbed higher as the pandemic continues.

On Monday, a judge for the Ontario Superior Court ruled in favour of the builder consortium, saying COVID-19 represents an emergency under the transit project agreement. Metrolinx’s interpretation of the contract was “neither a fair nor reasonable approach” and “would reduce its ostensible concern about worker safety to nothing but window dressing,” the judge said in the ruling.

If the decision is not appealed, it clears the way for the two sides to negotiate new terms on project completion dates and financial compensation. For SNC and Aecon, that would likely mean a cash recovery, though the exact amount remains unknown, National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev said. SNC took $90-million in charges in the fourth quarter as it delayed booking disputed COVID-related expenses as revenue.

“The highly aggressive stance that Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario was taking seemed very offside, and the decision is the right one,” ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray said by e-mail. “On other projects, including the [Montreal-area] REM, it appears that the owners have taken a more collaborative approach, appreciating that COVID-19 is a truly unusual event, and more supportive of the health and safety efforts of the contractors and the broader community.”

SNC-Lavalin chief executive officer Ian Edwards has said the stricter health and safety measures implemented by authorities to prevent and contain COVID-19 have hurt productivity on construction of the Crosstown rail line and other projects, particularly on tasks such as tunnelling and working at heights, which usually require workers to be in close proximity with one another. Lockdowns also restrict the number of staff SNC can deploy to worksites, he has said.

The development shows that SNC and its engineering and construction peers are managing risk through the pandemic with some success, National Bank’s Mr. Sytchev said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it’s easy to say that government-issued stay-at-home orders would qualify as force majeure, one never knows how courts interpret all the moving parts,” the analyst said in a note. “With so much capital going into infrastructure development in Canada, U.S., U.K. and Australia, risk transfer strategies that would have been acceptable 10 years ago as players were vying for a piece of the public-private partnership pie no longer suffice.”

SNC-Lavalin has vowed not to bid on any more lump sum turnkey construction projects like the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which typically put the onus on builders for any cost overruns. The company is now winding down its remaining portfolio of contracts of that type.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies