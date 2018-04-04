Eldorado Gold wins arbitration ruling in Greek dispute

Eldorado Gold Corp. says an arbitration panel has ruled in its favour in its dispute with the Greek government regarding the company’s Madem Lakkos metallurgical plant.

The Canadian miner says the panel’s ruling rejected allegations that a technical study was deficient and was in violation of a transfer contract and the environmental terms of the project.

The Greek government initiated the arbitration hearing last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Eldorado says it plans to continue to evaluate the decision and consider its next steps.

The company has been embroiled in a fight with the Greek government over its gold mining operations in the country.

Eldorado chief executive George Burns says the decision provides a foundation to allow the company to advance talks with the Greek government.