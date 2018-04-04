 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Eldorado Gold wins arbitration ruling in Greek dispute

Eldorado Gold wins arbitration ruling in Greek dispute

The Canadian Press

Eldorado Gold Corp. says an arbitration panel has ruled in its favour in its dispute with the Greek government regarding the company’s Madem Lakkos metallurgical plant.

The Canadian miner says the panel’s ruling rejected allegations that a technical study was deficient and was in violation of a transfer contract and the environmental terms of the project.

The Greek government initiated the arbitration hearing last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Eldorado says it plans to continue to evaluate the decision and consider its next steps.

The company has been embroiled in a fight with the Greek government over its gold mining operations in the country.

Eldorado chief executive George Burns says the decision provides a foundation to allow the company to advance talks with the Greek government.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.