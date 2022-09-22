Electra Battery Materials Corp. ELBM-X has agreed to supply electric car battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution with cobalt from an Ontario cobalt refinery that it hopes will be operational next year.

Toronto-based Electra plans to supply 7,000 tonnes of battery grade cobalt from 2023 to 2025 to LGES.

Electra is about halfway through building what is expected to be North America’s first battery grade cobalt refinery.

The South Korean company is the world’s second biggest battery maker and counts Tesla TSLA-Q, Volkswagen VWAGY and Stellantis NV STLA-N among its customers.

The announcement from Electra comes as Canada starts to establish a domestic supply chain to feed into the fast-growing electric car industry, in an attempt to challenge Chinese dominance. The Asian superpower controls about 80 per cent of the refining of metals that feed into the EV supply chain, including lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel.

LGES earlier this year said it intended alongside automaker Stellantis to build a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) battery plant in Windsor, Ont. The Ontario and Federal government have earmarked hundreds of millions of dollars toward the plant.

Both levels of government are investing in battery minerals because a consumer shift to battery-powered ZEVs is essential if the country is to meet its long-term promise to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Electra, which has received $10-million in financial assistance from Ontario and Ottawa, is about half way through a $100-million refurbishment of a previously-shuttered cobalt refinery near the town of Cobalt in northeastern Ontario.

First production from the refinery was scheduled for later this year, but has been pushed out until next year, with Electra encountering cost overruns.

The TSX Venture-traded company recently warned investors it is a “going concern” risk.

Trent Mell, the chief executive officer of Electra, said in an interview that he’s confident the company will be able to raise the roughly $30-million needed to both complete work on the refinery, as well as for other projects over the next six months. He expects the funds would come from convertible debt, an equity raise, or possibly attracting a strategic partner.

Mr. Mell said the contract with LG is worth about US$70-million in revenue over the three years and will account for about 60 per cent of its production.

Electra plans to process cobalt mined by Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore PLC in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as from other sources.

Shares in Electra were up by 16 per cent in mid-afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

While Ontario is making inroads, Quebec is by far the Canadian province with the most developed battery metals industry. Privately held Nemaska Lithium is developing a lithium mine and processing plant in Bécancour, which it hopes to have in production in 2025. The federal and Quebec governments also announced this year that they would provide an undisclosed amount of money to General Motors Co. GM-N and South Korea’s POSCO Chemical Co. Ltd. for the construction of a $400-million battery parts plant in Bécancour, Que. Brazilian mining giant Vale is also weighing the possibility of building a battery grade nickel refinery in Quebec.