Element AI closes financing, securing $200-million backed by the Caisse, Quebec and McKinsey

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Montreal artificial intelligence startup Element AI Inc. has closed its second large financing round, announcing Friday it had raised US$151.4-million ($200-million), two years after it secured more than US$100-million from a collection of global investors.

While the financing is one of the largest for an early stage technology company in Canada this year, it comes after a challenging period for the startup, co-founded with global fanfare three years ago by one of the pioneers in the deep learning field, Université de Montréal professor Yoshua Bengio and a group of entrepreneurs led by CEO Jean-Francois Gagné.

Story continues below advertisement

Element is developing software to help corporations in the financial services and supply chain and logistics sectors to improve their operations using AI-based tools, working with institutions including global bank HSBC and Cambridge, Ont. insurance firm Gore Mutual. Element set out at least 15 months ago on a global search to raise up to US$250-million and at one point last fall was in advanced discussions with Asian investment giant Softbank. By this summer it had scaled back its goal to a range of between US$150-million and US$250-million, sources told the Globe. In the end the deal came together with significant backing from hometown pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the Quebec government of Francois Legault, which deemed the startup to be “of significant economic interest to Quebec” in a cabinet missive this summer.

Quebec’s Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon told the Globe last month the Caisse and province were putting up US$75-million and US$25-million, respectively, revealing additional information that suggested the company would be valued at up to US$625 million. The other new investor is global consulting giant McKinsey & Co, whose advanced analytics and AI division QuantumBlack opened a Montreal office nine months ago. Previous investors including Silicon Valley venture capital firm Data Collective, Korea’s Hanwha Asset Management, Business Development Bank of Canada and Montreal’s Real Ventures also participated in the latest financing.

The funding comes after several setbacks for the company in getting products to market while bearing heavy operating costs, the Globe reported in July. It also raised the ire of other domestic AI companies that complained Element was draining the market of talent without showing it could be commercially viable. The company has shed several executives in recent months and shifted numerous roles in the organization as it attempts to focus on taking products to market.

Mr. Fitzgibbon last month told the Globe that Element had undertaken “a lot of soul searching” in recent months, adding “there is some adjustment required [and] we’ll be tightly monitoring them.” He added the company needed to focus its efforts on promising applications, adding large customers and working in a “proper partnership with the shareholders…to bring outside resources to influence the strategy.

“They need to be generating a lot of revenue and profits, which they aren’t right now,” he added at the time. “Although this is a risky investment it is one we as a government [believe] is worth it.”

Mr. Gagné said in a statement “operationalizing AI is currently the industry’s toughest challenge, and few companies have been successful at taking proofs-of-concept out of the lab, imbedding them strategically in their operations, and delivering actual business impact.” He added the new funders ”understand this challenge well”

Element positioned itself as the champion of a homegrown AI sector that both the government and Caisse have been keen to support. The current and past governments in Quebec have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to initiatives since 2017 to bolster Montreal’s standing as a global AI centre, while the Caisse in March launched a $250-million fund to invest in Quebec AI companies.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The deal is the latest in a string of large investments in Canadian startups led by Canadian funders this year. The Caisse, with $327 billion in assets under management and mandated by the province to both support Quebec’s economic development and generate returns for depositors, has emerged as one of the biggest funders of venture capital to Canadian tech startups in recent years, backing such companies as Lighspeed POS, Hopper and Breather Products.