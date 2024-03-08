Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Toronto-Dominion Bank named new co-heads for its investment banking business. The move was precipitated by the surprise departure of the head of Canadian personal banking last year. However, it was only the second biggest executive shuffle in the financial sector over the past seven days, thanks to a big announcement at one of TD’s rivals. Meanwhile, The Body Shop Canada Ltd. filed a “notice of intention” under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act with the Ontario Superior Court. The U.S. wing of the cosmetics company also entered bankruptcy and closed all of its locations.

Also: Elon Musk continued to make friends.