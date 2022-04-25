Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are lining up behind Elon Musk’s US$43-billion bid for Twitter Inc. , with the two Canadian banks putting US$1.15-billion into the lowest-risk loan to the Tesla Inc. chief executive.

Mr. Musk is in talks to buy social media platform Twitter using US$25.5-billion borrowed from a dozen banks, led by Morgan Stanley. The world’s richest person, with a net worth of more than US$250-billion, will tap his own capital for the remainder of the purchase price.

The largest loan in the Twitter financing is a US$12.5-billion facility backed by Mr. Musk’s shares in Telsa. The package also includes an unsecured US$3-billion bridge loan - credit with no collateral - and a US$6.5-billion term loan. The risks that come with each level of debt are reflected in the interest rates the banks are charging Mr. Musk.

RBC and CIBC are among 12 banks making a US$12.5-billion three-year loan for the Twitter takeover that is backed by a portion of Mr. Musk’s 17-per-cent stake in Tesla, which is currently worth about US$170-billion. Regulatory filings show RBC pledged US$750-million and CIBC put up US$400-million. The lead bank on the package, Morgan Stanley, promised US$2-billion.

On this loan, Mr. Musk will pay an interest rate that is 3 per cent over the benchmark Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which was about 1.04 per cent on Monday. The banks also charged Mr. Musk a US$62.5-million fee to set up the loan.

This is the lowest-cost debt in the Twitter financing package, and therefore the least risky loan. RBC’s analyst who follows Tesla currently has a US$1,175-per-share target price on auto maker, which is 18 per cent higher than where Tesla shares were trading on Monday.

Canadian banks are conspicuous in their absence from the remainder of Mr. Musk’s loans, which come at far higher interest rates. The $6.5-billion term loan pays 4.75 per cent over SOFR and there is a US$3-billion secured bridge loan with a rate set at 6.75 per cent over the benchmark. Mr. Musk is pledging his stake in Twitter as collateral for both loans.

The most expensive debt, a US$3-billion unsecured one-year bridge loan, sees Mr. Musk pay 10 per cent over SOFR to seven banks, including two Japan-based lenders - MUFG and Mizuho - and two banks from France, BNP Paribas and Société Générale.

Buyers tend to move quickly after takeover to pay down bridge loans. However, at a conference in Vancouver earlier this month, Mr. Musk said his offer to buy Twitter is “not a way to make money,” and stated, “I don’t care about the economics at all.”

Mr. Musk has consistently said his motivation for taking over Twitter is to create “an inclusive arena for free speech.”

