FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File PhotoDADO RUVIC/Reuters

Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc. TWTR-N takeover is expected to put pressure on the user base and ad revenue of a social platform that has long struggled to grow both as the soon-to-be owner challenges the conventions of policing its content.

With the US$44-billion deal, the multi-industry magnate says he will deliver an era of “free speech” to the platform, with Twitter as the world’s “digital town square.” But doing so could have far-reaching, unintended consequences.

“More free-wheeling character to conversation on TWTR could drive incremental engagement among some segments of the TWTR user population, but could also serve to alienate other users, including by subjecting users to abusive behaviour on the platform,” wrote Wells Fargo analysts Brian Fitzgerald and Robert Coolbrith in a research note earlier this month, referring to Twitter by the company’s stock ticker.

“When you moderate content, it doesn’t mean that there’s less speech,” University of Notre Dame technology ethics professor Kirsten Martin said in an interview. “There can be more speech.”

Though Mr. Musk has suggested putting guardrails on the platform, hoping to rid it of automated bots that are often accused of spreading misinformation and hate, he cannot stop human nature: Reduced content moderation has historically left people in vulnerable positions open to attacks on social platforms.

Without policing some speech – such as hate speech and harassment – Prof. Martin said platforms are at risk of “silencing entire groups that don’t feel comfortable anymore, whether it’s women, the trans community, gay community, racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants. I mean, there’s just different groups that might feel uncomfortable posting things, because they know they’re going to be targeted.”

Twitter has been hailed as many things since its founding in 2006, though two events have come to define the polarizing nature of its reach. The early-2010s anti-government uprisings later called the Arab Spring demonstrated the platform’s potential as a tool for progress; the misinformation that has flooded the service since the 2016 U.S. presidential election has left Twitter branded with ceaseless allegations of toxicity.

And while the social platform’s reach of 217 million daily users is an order of magnitude smaller than that of Facebook or TikTok, its text-based simplicity has made it the favoured platform of politicians, corporations and thought leaders worldwide.

Mr. Musk is expected to take Twitter private, which would reduce public pressure on a company that eked out profits in only two of the past 10 years.

Twitter’s health as a business depends on ads, and some observers have speculated that many advertisers may flee the platform if discourse turns for the worse. But it’s possible that speculation is too premature: Advertisers already have powers to request their ads don’t run adjacent to tweets with certain topics and keywords, and they may rather push for more detailed controls.

“I imagine advertisers will evaluate and make their own decisions,” Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Mark Shmulik said in an interview. Russia’s assault on Ukraine, he pointed out, is already likely making advertisers more aggressively press Twitter to not place their ads next to troublesome tweets. With Mr. Musk’s new proposals, “they may just adjust their requirements.”

Michele Austin, Twitter’s director of public policy for Canada and the United States, told the House of Commons standing committee on public safety and national security Tuesday that the company cannot speculate about how Mr. Musk’s purchase of the social-media giant could affect operations, which may take months. “For now, there will be no changes as a result of the announcement, and any changes will be publicly communicated on Twitter,” she said.

Mr. Musk has in fact said he may de-prioritize ads in favour of subscriptions. Twitter has recently experimented with offering expanded services for US$3 monthly, and Mr. Musk tweeted that it should be lowered to about US$2 a month. But the Wells Fargo analysts believe that an ad-free subscription would need to cost US$6 a month to make up for lost advertising revenue.

Mr. Shmulik said he was skeptical that subscriptions would be a significant boon for the company. He added in a research note that “content moderation is a notorious Pandora’s box, but we welcome one of the most successful businessmen of our time taking a crack at it.” Perhaps the deal will motivate regulators “to define a set of rules around content moderation,” he wrote.

Mr. Musk’s view of protecting free speech appears to be about minimizing the number of posts and accounts that are removed. But even far-right platforms that brand themselves as bastions of free speech, such as Parler and Gab, need some content policing. All platforms are subject to copyright takedowns, for instance, or the removal of materials related to child sexual abuse.

Experts in the world of internet content have long pushed for better regulations for all platforms out of fear that private organizations aren’t sufficiently motivated to police content themselves.

“I think it reinforces the need for effective regulation that balances freedom of expression with concerns about what we see in the online environment,” said Michael Geist, the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law at the University of Ottawa. “I don’t think these issues should be decided by single individuals like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg.”

Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, told Parliament’s public-safety committee Tuesday that Canada required regulation to deal with social platforms, suggesting the country appoint an ombudsperson with powers to investigate platforms.

With a report from Michelle Carbert in Ottawa.

