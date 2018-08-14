Emera withdraws from Bay of Fundy tidal turbine project

Open this photo in gallery A turbine for the Cape Sharp Tidal project is seen at the Pictou Shipyard in Pictou, N.S. on May 19, 2016. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Emera Inc. says it is ending involvement with the troubled Cape Sharp Tidal project – an experimental in-stream tidal turbine located in the Bay of Fundy.

The decision by Nova Scotia Power’s parent company comes weeks after partner, OpenHydro Ltd., filed for liquidation, a move that Emera says was “shocking.”

The company formally notified OpenHydro on Monday, saying it had no “practical choice” but to withdraw from the project.

The Cape Sharp Tidal project is a joint operation between Irish company OpenHydro – which held an 80-per-cent stake in the venture – and Emera.

The project successfully connected the two-megawatt turbine to Nova Scotia’s electricity grid last month.

OpenHydro’s bankruptcy was prompted by Paris-based Naval Energies’ decision to pull funding from its Dublin-based subsidiary.

Global News