After a last-ditch effort to sell the company, investment manager Emerge Canada Inc. will wind down its line up of exchange trade funds effective Dec. 20.

Emerge Canada announced Thursday it will shut down its fund operation, six months after regulators found the company did not have enough working capital and suspended its operating license.

“Emerge Canada has worked tirelessly to seek to resolve these deficiencies but has been unable to do so. As a result, Emerge Canada has decided it is in the best interest of investors to terminate the ETFs,” it said in a release.

The Toronto-based company spent the last several months in discussions with a handful of potential buyers, including several Canadian asset managers, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.

On April 14, the Ontario Securities Commission imposed a temporary trading halt – known as a cease trade order, or CTO – on the company’s 11 ETFs. At the same time, The Globe reported that Emerge Canada, which manages about $118-million in assets, owed a total of $2.53-million to its six Emerge ARK funds.

A month later, after closer inspection by the OSC, that amount was found to be far higher that what was disclosed – with Emerge Canada owing $5.5-million to its own ETFs. The OSC decision revealed for the first time that Emerge Canada is short of cash because it hasn’t collected money owed to it by its U.S.-based parent company, Emerge Capital Management Inc.

Now, all Emerge ETFs will be delisted from Cboe Canada around Oct. 23. Due to the cease trade order, the ETFs have not traded or issued any new units since April 6, 2023.

The company says the assets of the ETFs will be liquidated and Investors will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the ETF’s assets, “less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro-rata basis.”

But, the regulators say, the wind-down can occur before Emerge Canada pays back the money it owes the funds. Emerge Canada agreed to pay an amount of money to some ETFs to cover operating expenses of the ETFs that Emerge Canada agreed to absorb, but has not repaid it as of today. Emerge Canada will still owe that money to the investors if it fails to pay it back before the funds close, the OSC says.

In a May 10 order, Debra Foubert, director of the OSC’s compliance and registrant regulation branch, suspended Emerge Canada from being an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager and an exempt market dealer. Emerge Canada needed to either wind down its funds, or make “prompt arrangements” for another registered firm to to assume responsibility for the funds.

However, an Emerge spokesperson confirmed to the Globe that no communications have been mailed out to unitholders since May 15.

OSC spokesperson JP Vesci said in an e-mail last week, the OSC had been receiving regular updates from the firm about its progress and the OSC communicated expectations regarding the orderly wind-down of its business.

“We expect the firm, which has a statutory duty to act in the best interests of the Emerge Funds, to communicate with unitholders about the status of their investments,” Mr. Vesci said in an e-mail.

The group of investment funds is linked to prominent U.S. investor and ARK Investment Management LLC chief executive officer Cathie Wood. ARK is a sub-adviser to U.S.-based Emerge Capital, which in turn is a sub-adviser to Emerge Canada.

The cease-trade order prevented owners of the ARK ETFs from cashing out this summer after three months of great performance – and continued to lock in some painful losses as the calendar turned to fall.

Data from Morningstar Direct shows that all six Emerge ARK funds posted positive returns in May, June and July. In some one-month periods, Emerge ARK funds returned well over 10 per cent. In July, four of the six did so.

By July 30, every ARK ETF had a better since-inception performance than they had at the end of March. But investors were unable to sell to take advantage of those gains.

Then, August and September were painful: All six ARK funds lost money in both months. In some cases, they were down by double digits. The Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF lost 12.19 per cent in August and another 13.16 per cent in September, according to Morningstar Direct.

By Sept. 30, four of the six ARK funds had worse lifetime performance than they had at the end of March. And investors were still holding them.

The OSC also confirmed that Emerge Canada continued to collect management fees on the funds while the cease-trade order is in effect.

In its most recent public disclosures, Emerge Canada has said that its management fee for the six ARK funds, as well as five funds branded “Empower,” is an annual charge of 0.8 per cent of assets in the funds, with the funds’ balances ranging from about $100-million to $130-million at the end of each of the last six months. According to Morningstar Direct, Emerge Canada has collected somewhere between $400,000 and $500,000 in management fees, The Globe estimates.

While its Empower funds still exist in Canada, over the summer, Buffalo, N.Y.-based Emerge Capital wound down the five U.S.-based, U.S.-traded versions of its Empower funds.

In its June 16 announcement of the plan to the U.S. fundholders, Emerge Capital said a majority of the board of trustees of Emerge ETF Trust approved a plan of liquidation, saying they decided it was in the best interests of the funds and their shareholders “after considering various factors, including the size of the funds, the limited number of beneficial holders, and the financial ability of the investment adviser to support the funds.”

After the liquidation, Emerge ETF Trust filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 20 to delist and deregister the funds.