New emergency measures will give expanded powers to Canada’s banks and the federal financial intelligence agency to monitor and stem the flow of funds to protesters blockading key corridors across Canada.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government is giving broader reach to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) to oversee crowdfunding platforms, and that banks will be able to freeze accounts without obtaining a court order, and without fear of being sued for doing so, at a Monday press conference.

These and other new authorities will be granted as the federal government invokes the Emergencies Act, giving it sweeping powers.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said financial institutions “will be authorized or directed” to help address the situation, “by regulating and prohibiting the use of property to fund or support illegal blockades.”

