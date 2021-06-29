Emerging markets face double-edged sword of U.S. growth, amid uneven global recovery

Open this photo in gallery FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, residents gather outside a gate for donated food from the Central Union of the Slums, known by its acronym CUFA, in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press

The world’s economies entered the pandemic together, but will exit at very different speeds, says Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements.

For central bankers around the world, that means navigating a highly uneven global recovery where strong growth in the United States risks tightening global financial conditions, putting pressure on emerging market economies (EMEs) already struggling with poor growth and low vaccination rates.

“For the very first time in decades, the recovery is being led or spearheaded by advanced economies and not by emerging market economies,” Mr. Carstens said in an interview with The Globe and Mail ahead of the release of the BIS’s annual economic report on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

With the exception of China, economic growth in EMEs – a diverse group of countries that includes the likes of Brazil, India, Turkey and South Africa – has been stunted during the pandemic. The accelerating economic recovery in the U.S. is a boon for EME exports, but U.S. growth remains a double-edged sword.

Why South Africa stands out among emerging markets for investor returns

“Here the real problem is higher rates of interest and far stricter global financial conditions. I think this problem is one that could be serious, particular if there is a very sharp increase in interest rates, and the sharp appreciation of the [U.S.] dollar,” said Mr. Carstens, who was formerly governor of the Bank of Mexico.

In the past, episodes of monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve have sparked an outflow of capital from EMEs, most recently with the so-called “taper tantrum” of 2013, when the Fed began unwinding its quantitative easing program launched after the Great Financial Crisis.

Interests rates have already jumped this year, as bond markets adjusted to COVID-19 vaccine approvals and additional rounds of U.S. fiscal stimulus. If the Fed pulls forward its timing on interest rate hikes or tapers its government bond buying program to deal with higher-than-expected inflation, financial market conditions could tighten further.

The central forecast in the BIS annual report sees inflation staying under control in most economies, and financial conditions tightening in a gradual and manageable way. But the BIS report includes a upside scenario, where U.S. fiscal stimulus has a greater than expected impact on the economy and consumers spend more of their pent up savings, causing inflation to overshoot central bank forecasts. This would lead to higher interest rates that could be “particularly challenging” for emerging market economies, the BIS said.

The BIS’s downside scenario – where COVID-19 variants become resistant to vaccines and the global economic recovery stalls – would be even worse for emerging markets.

“They have no fiscal space,” Mr. Carstens said, noting that EME governments, like those in advanced economies, spent heavily on pandemic support programs, causing public debt levels to balloon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their monetary policy space is also reduced. They have faced a trend toward low growth. Corporate debt is high. Then also they don’t have enough resources or infrastructure or availability to do very quick vaccinations … And in addition, proportionally they have more sectors [like tourism] that probably will have some scarring after COVID-19,” he said.

The BIS, which acts as a bank to the world’s central banks, is the latest international institution to highlight the risks of an uneven recovery. In March, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that a sharp increase in interest rates “would pose major challenges especially to middle-income countries with large external financing needs and elevated debt levels.”

“My sense is that the probability of having more sovereign issues, sovereign defaults, and so on, has increased,” Mr. Carstens said. “But I still don’t feel absolutely confident that [an emerging market debt] crisis is inevitable.”

“As we have seen, the countries that have run into trouble are the ones who, before the pandemic, [it was] very likely for them to run into trouble,” he said.

Central banks in Brazil and Turkey, for example, have had to raise interest rates this year to try to bring inflation under control.

Mr. Carstens does not expect high inflation to become a major problem in most economies. Here he sides with central bankers at the Fed, the Bank of Canada and elsewhere, who argue that inflationary pressures are temporary and will likely subside over the coming year as supply chain bottlenecks get resolved and economic slack continues to put downward pressure on prices.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the biggest challenges for economic policy makers in the near-term is moving from general, economy-wide pandemic support programs to targeted ones. This is necessary to start reining in emergency spending, but could spur a jarring reallocation of capital and labour that has been postponed because of government support.

“There are many sectors that have survived because of the anesthesia that was provided by these support packages,” Mr. Carstens said.

“As the normalization goes on, and support packages become more targeted, some firms and businesses … in some very specific sectors that have been affected in a more structural way by the pandemic, will not make it,” he said.

Longer-term, the challenge for central bankers will be to slowly raise interest rates without causing markets to panic, so that central banks have more room to maneuver for the next crisis.