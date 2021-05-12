Enbridge defies Michigan governor, continues operating Line 5 pipeline as state seeks court order for shutdown

Enbridge Inc. ENB-T will continue to operate the Line 5 pipeline in defiance of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s May 12 deadline to shut it down, but the state’s attorney general says it remains intent on obtaining a court order that would enforce her notice to cease operations.

The petroleum pipeline is a vital energy source for Ontario and Quebec, carrying up to 540,000 barrels per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan through two Great Lakes States before reentering Canada at Sarnia, Ont. The Canadian government has warned a shutdown would represent a threat to this country’s energy security.

Enbridge’s executive vice president Vern Yu says the Calgary company will only cease operations on Line 5 if a judge orders it. The company has challenged the state of Michigan in U.S. federal court and both sides remain in court-ordered mediation.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, however, said the state remains determined to obtain a court order to enforce Ms. Whitmer’s decree.

“We need a court order that requires Enbridge to shut down in compliance with the notice. We will continue to work to get that as soon as possible,” Lynsey Mukomel said in a statement.

She acknowledged this could take some time.

Last November, Ms. Whitmer revoked a permit that allows Line 5 to cross the Straits of Mackinac, a waterway that divides Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. She cited the risk of oil spills to justify her decision, a measure she had promised during her 2018 gubernatonal election campaign, and had set May 12 as the deadline to comply.

The state had filed a lawsuit to obtain a court order after Ms. Whitmer’s announcement last fall but Enbridge’s legal challenge in a U.S. federal court – arguing only Washington has the power to make decisions about pipeline safety – has delayed that action.

“We are fighting to get the case back to the state court that does have jurisdiction. The jurisdictional issue will not be decided until sometime after today, May 12,” Ms. Mukomel said.

Separately, on Wednesday, Canadian and U.S. business groups filed an amicus brief in the Michigan-Enbridge case in support of keeping Line 5 open.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Inc. said a Line 5 shutdown would jeopardize energy supply to the region and drive up the price of products such as propane and gasoline.

If Line 5 is shut down, their member businesses would face “significant strains on their businesses due to inflated energy prices and will almost certainly face energy emergencies for propane, gasoline, jet fuel and other products on which they depend,” the legal brief said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.