 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Enbridge raises dividend, chief executive still has reservations about Bill C-69

Emma Graney
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Enbridge president and CEO Al Monaco, right, addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 8, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The head of Enbridge Inc. continues to have reservations about the federal government’s Bill C-69, but says the legislation won’t affect his company’s day-to-day interactions with the Canadian Energy Regulator.

President and chief executive Al Monaco made the comments about the bill at an investor day in New York Tuesday morning.

Bill C-69, which was passed in June, overhauled environmental evaluations for energy projects. Both friends and foes of the oil and gas industry say it will likely stop the construction of new oil pipelines, which has rankled Alberta’s United Conservative government and oil industry as they push for expanded market access for the province’s crude.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation will only come into play with major projects, Mr. Monaco said, and very few proposals will fit into that category.

Still, he said, transparency from the government is key as approvals for energy projects progress from the CER to the federal cabinet for their final green light.

Mr. Monaco made the comments as Enbridge increased its quarterly dividend by 9.8 per cent a share, effective March 1. The bump assumes no movement on cash flows from the much-delayed U.S. portion of the Line 3 pipeline replacement, and Mr. Monaco wouldn’t speculate on when the project could be operational.

The Line 3 expansion would double the capacity of the existing pipeline, which was built in the 1960s and is increasingly subject to cracking and corrosion. Environmental and Indigenous groups have been fighting the project.

The investor briefing came on the heels of an updated Line 3 environmental review released by a Minnesota state agency on Monday.

In that review, the state Department of Commerce found no serious threat to Lake Superior if crude oil leaks from the pipeline that carries Canadian crude from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota on the way to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wis.

State regulators ordered the update after the Minnesota Court of Appeals in June declared that an earlier review, issued in February, 2018, was inadequate because it failed to specifically address the potential effects of a spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

Story continues below advertisement

The next steps in the Line 3 approval process will see the Minnesota Public Utilities Board allow comment on three topics – adequacy of the final environmental impact statement, the certificate of need and the routing permit – at a one-day oral hearing on Dec. 19, with the comment period closing in mid-January.

Mr. Monaco said Enbridge continues to anticipate a strong financial return on Line 3 despite the cost of increased community and regulatory engagement on large-scale projects.

Enbridge expects distributable cash flow for each share for 2020 to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.80. Projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are around $13.7-billion.

With files from The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies