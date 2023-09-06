Enbridge Inc. ENB-T won strong shareholder support for its planned US$9.4-billion acquisition of three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies, as the energy infrastructure company’s $4-billion stock sale sold out within hours of being launched late Tuesday.

Enbridge is buying three utilities from Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy Inc. On Tuesday, the Calgary-based company raised $4-billion to fund the acquisition in a bought deal financing, selling 89.5 million of its shares for $44.70 each to a syndicate of investment banks led by RBC Capital Markets, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, and Morgan Stanley. Enbridge’s stock offering ranks among the largest equity sales ever done by a Canadian company.

On Tuesday night and early Wednesday, a group of 16 investment dealers received commitments for all the Enbridge shares to investors around the world, with North American and European institutions buying the bulk of the stock, according to a source working on the transaction. The Globe and Mail is not naming the source because they are not authorized to comment on the deal. The offering is expected to close by Friday, Sept. 8.

RBC, Morgan Stanley and the rest of the banks will earn a 3.25 per cent fee for the stock sale, or $130-million, by far the largest payday on an equity offering this year, according to a prospectus filed with regulators. The two lead banks will split approximately 40 per cent of the commission.

Early Wednesday in a press conference, Enbridge chief executive officer Greg Ebel said: “The equity sale is going well, and we are pleased with the initial response.” Mr. Ebel said the acquisitions better balance Enbridge’s business between renewable power, oil and natural gas pipelines and will make an immediate positive contribution to the company’s financial results.

Enbridge paid a relatively low price for the natural gas businesses, which Dominion is selling as part of a pivot into electric power. In a report early Wednesday, analysts Justin Jenkins and J.R. Weston at Raymond James Financial Inc. said: “While the purchase price and business mix screen as attractive to us, we’d expect some consternation from investors revolving around the size and timing – particularly issuing equity at a multi-year low.”

Enbridge and the banks priced Tuesday’s stock offering at a significant 7.2-per-cent discount to where the utility’s stock closed on Tuesday. Share sales are usually priced at a tight 2-per-cent discount to their last traded price, but Canada has endured a drought of financings in 2023.

Enbridge structured the share sale as a two-step syndication. In the first step, the utility sold its stock to RBC, Morgan Stanley and five Canadian investment banks – BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets, Scotiabank, and TD Securities. Each of these dealers will receive about 8 per cent of the fees.

In the second step of the offering, nine more dealers signed on to sell Enbridge shares. The list included global platforms such as Barclays PLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. and regional Canadian dealers such as Calgary-based ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Montreal-based Desjardins Securities Inc.

Previous equity sales of this size include TC Energy’s record $4.4-billion share sale in 2016 – which was followed by another $3.5-billion share sale later that year – and Barrick Gold Corp.’s US$4-billion share sale in 2009, which was used to eliminate the bullion producer’s fixed-price gold contracts.

As of July 31, total financings raised by companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange came to $5.8-billion, according to TMX Group, down 54 per cent from the same period in 2022 and plummeting 81 per cent from the same period in 2021.

With files from Tim Kiladze