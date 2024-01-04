Endeavour Mining Corp. has fired its chief executive, Sébastien de Montessus, alleging he engaged in “serious misconduct” around an “irregular payment” concerning an M&A transaction.

The company said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that the payment Mr. de Montessus allegedly directed was worth US$5.9-million and related to the sale of an asset.

Separately, Mr. de Montessus has been accused by colleagues of engaging in “personal misconduct.” Those concerns were raised through the company’s whistleblowing channel in October.

The mining company said that Ian Cockerill, the current deputy chairman, is taking over as CEO.

Mr. de Montessus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Endeavour is based in London, but trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It operates a suite of precious metals mines in West Africa, and it has been one of the most active acquirers in the gold sector over the past five years.

Shares in the mining company fell by as much as 10 per cent when the termination was disclosed.

Terminations for cause are extremely rare in the mining industry. Typically, severance packages are paid out when executives depart on good terms, and usually are not payable in full if the person is fired for cause.

Endeavour said in the release that details around Mr. de Montessus’s remuneration will be disclosed in due course.

In the company’s annual proxy circular filed in April, Endeavour said that it would not make a severance payment to Mr. de Montessus – or any other executive – if the person is terminated for cause.

The Paris-educated Mr. de Montessus was appointed as CEO of Endeavour in 2016, after previously serving as a board member. Before joining Endeavour, he served as the CEO of the La Mancha Group, which is controlled by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris. La Mancha is Endeavour’s biggest shareholder. Mr. Montessus also previously worked for French nuclear energy company AREVA Group and before that as an M&A banker with Morgan Stanley in London.

With a report from David Milstead