Shares of Enerflex Ltd. EFX-T sank more than 20 per cent in afternoon trading after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer for the second time in less than a year.

The company says Rodney Gray has stepped down from the job to pursue other opportunities.

Gray joined Enerflex on July 1 to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Sanjay Bishnoi as chief financial officer on April 10 to pursue another opportunity.

Enerflex says it has started a search process to identify its next CFO and hired an executive search firm to assist.

It says it will provide details regarding its financial results and progress on its strategic priorities in connection with its third-quarter earnings announcement in November.

Enerflex shares were down $1.79, or about 23 per cent, at $6.01 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.