Energy experts warn of a long downturn amid oil price war

Energy experts are handing out tough-love advice for oil and gas industry executives sideswiped by falling commodity prices: Get used to it, this could be your reality for the next year.
In the wake of Saudi Arabia’s decision during the weekend to launch an oil price war with Russia, investment bankers and industry executives are mixing geopolitics with number-crunching on energy supply and demand, and reaching dismal conclusions.
“We believe oil prices will not bottom until the fourth quarter of 2020 or first quarter of 2021, particularly in view of the weaker demand outlook caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said energy analyst Paul Cheng at Bank of Nova Scotia in a conference call on Wednesday.
While many investors expect a short-term, “V-shaped recovery" in commodity prices, that is not consistent with past experience, he said. Price wars involving Saudi Arabia in 1985 and 1997 played out over 10 to 18 months, and Mr. Cheng said: “We expect a long, U-shaped recovery.”
Scotiabank’s research shows Canadian and U.S. energy companies cannot fund planned developments and dividends if oil prices remain at current levels, despite operational efficiencies put in place over the past five years. A number of producers slashed spending this week, and Mr. Cheng said more cuts are coming, but “even then, many companies will not have sufficient liquidity under a sub-US$40 price environment.”
“We expect this downturn could accelerate the long-awaited consolidation,” Mr. Cheng said. Scotiabank’s presentation was aimed in part at hedge funds, and included advice to buy shares in well-financed companies, such as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Arc Resources Ltd., while short selling debt-heavy companies such as Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Apache Corp.
Arc Resources founder Mac Van Wielingen, 65, ran an oil company through previous downturns and said the key to surviving is “wring more costs out of all operating systems, don’t spend capital unless it’s necessary to protect your existing assets, stay really close to your banking relationships and inspire your staff to go into deep learning versus being relatively idle or paralyzed by circumstances.”
Mr. Van Wielingen, now a partner in Calgary-based private equity firm Arc Financial Corp., said he expects consolidation to play out in the oil patch, and he is encouraging oil-patch chief executives to start thinking about how they would raise capital to “tie down assets that are potentially available and could be important to you strategically.”
Royal Bank of Canada’s energy analysts are telling clients that while the COVID-19 outbreak was expected to put downward pressure on energy prices over a period of several months, the added impact of a price war will mean energy prices stay lower for longer than previously anticipated.
“The staring contest between Saudi Arabia and Russia is likely to lead to a painful and protracted path for oil prices,” said a report from an RBC team led by head of global commodity strategy Helima Croft.
RBC set out three scenarios for energy markets over the next 12 months in a report published Tuesday, and assigned probabilities to each outcome. The base case is for oil to remain between US$30 and $40 a barrel, as the Saudis dial back to 2018 production levels and U.S. shale-oil producers cut output. RBC put a 40-per-cent probability on prices staying in this range.
The bear case sees oil falling below US$30, against the backdrop of a continued price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and COVID-19 “wreaking havoc in oil-consuming regions” such as the United States, China and India. The RBC team also put a 40-per-cent probability on this scenario.
The bull case for energy would see the price of oil range from US$40 to US$50 as U.S. shale producers turn off the tap and the Saudis end their price war by the second half of the year. Ms. Croft’s team says there is a 20-per-cent chance of this outcome.