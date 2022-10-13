Former German energy minister Peter Altmaier says the world’s transition to greener forms of energy will only work 'if we can define business cases that can be seen as a win-win situation for both sides.'POOL

Russia’s war against Ukraine, combined with the increasing need to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in the fight against climate change, mean Western powers must closely co-operate to develop political strategies and the business case for an energy transition, says Germany’s former energy minister.

They must also demonstrate how the transition won’t wound economies to ensure developing countries are willing to follow suit, Peter Altmaier says.

Mr. Altmaier made his comments as the European Union grapples with unprecedented intervention in its energy market in an attempt to slow rocketing prices on the continent because of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the weaponization of its energy resources, including reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream pipelines.

Sitting in a downtown Calgary hotel boardroom this week, freshly arrived from Germany, Mr. Altmaier told The Globe and Mail that the world’s transition to greener forms of energy will only work “if we can define business cases that can be seen as a win-win situation for both sides, and we have the energy security aspect combined with the sustainability aspect.”

“We have a huge interest as Europeans, Americans and Canadians to demonstrate that energy transition and climate protection will not affect our way of life in a way that we would lose income, social security, energy security. Because in this case it would be very, very difficult to convince emerging countries around the world to follow our example,” he said.

Mr. Altmaier was in Calgary for the Petronas International Energy Speaker Series held by the Haskayne School of Business. Having presided over Germany’s ministry of economic affairs and energy from 2018 to 2021, he has a unique perspective on greening the energy sector.

One of his central areas of responsibility was how to implement his country’s energy transition, which he said in the interview is “perhaps the biggest challenge after the Second World War.”

“We are entering a transformation, from a 200-year-old world of energy supply of fossil fuels, to another world of climate neutrality by 2050,” he said. “This is an enormous challenge, because it is of a disruptive nature.”

Even in the face of that disruption, Mr. Altmaier believes Canada’s combination of net-zero commitments and its natural resource wealth means the country can be a “big winner” when it comes to the dual economic opportunities presented by climate protection and the energy transition.

That’s because it can help supply the world with lower-emissions oil and gas through technologies such as carbon capture and storage, or CCS, which stores carbon dioxide deep underground. The fuels will still be needed for “quite a long, transitional period,” he said, as the world builds up its arsenal of renewable energy, including wind and solar, and alternative fuels like hydrogen.

That’s particularly true in the petrochemical sector, he said, where he expects oil demand to remain high.

“Therefore, it is important to consider these CCS technologies that would allow us to use the wonderful characteristics of oil without polluting the atmosphere,” he said. “We have in Germany political consensus between government and opposition today that energy that comes from Canada is seen as a better option than energy that comes form many other regions worldwide.”

With Nord Stream pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Europe damaged by a suspected sabotage – which Mr. Altmaier says makes it unlikely they’ll be operational in the foreseeable future – he said there’s an opportunity for stable countries like Canada to plug the supply gap over the next decade.

But he cautioned governments and private companies that they must quickly make up their minds and get moving on building the infrastructure that can help make that a reality.