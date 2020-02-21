 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Enerplus reports $429.1-million fourth-quarter loss due to non-cash goodwill impairment charge

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Enerplus Corp. reported a loss of $429.1 million in its latest quarter as it took a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its Canadian business.

The company says the loss amounted to $1.93 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $249.3 million or $1.02 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Enerplus says the drop in earnings was due to a $451.1-million non-cash goodwill impairment charge as a result of Canadian asset sales, the shut-in of natural gas production in Tommy Lakes and lower forecasted commodity prices.

Story continues below advertisement

The results were also hurt by a $28.8-million loss on commodity derivative instruments in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with a $253.7-million gain in the same period in 2018.

Excluding the goodwill impairment and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items, Enerplus says it earned an adjusted profit of $34.4 million in the quarter compared with $102.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Total production in the quarter 107,436 barrels of oil equivalent per day, topping the company’s guidance range of 103,000 to 107,000 boepd and up from 97,860 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies