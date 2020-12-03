Engineering giant WSP to buy geosciences specialist Golder for $1.5-billion

WSP Global Inc., WSP Canada’s biggest engineering company by market value, is boosting its environmental consulting capability with a deal to buy geosciences specialist Golder as it pushes on with its relentless expansion.
Montreal-based WSP has struck an agreement to buy Golder parent Enterra Holdings Ltd. for $1.5-billion in cash, the companies said in a news release Thursday. It is WSP’s largest acquisition to date, just ahead of the purchase of Parsons Brinckerhoff 6 years ago worth $1.4-billion.
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited and the British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) are providing funding for the transaction.
“Together we will create the leading global environmental consulting firm with approximately 14,000 of our 54,000 professionals dedicated to accelerating the world’s green transition,” WSP chief executive officer Alexandre L’Heureux said in the release.
Once a boutique engineering company known as Genivar Inc., WSP has ballooned in recent years to become a major player in global design consultancy and project management. With a 10 per cent gain in its share price Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, it now has a market capitalization of $12-billion.
The company roughly tripled in size when it bought British professional services provider WSP Group PLC in 2012, then doubled in size with the purchase of U.S.-based Parsons Brinckerhoff in 2014. This latest deal is equally transformative, WSP chief financial officer Alain Michaud said in an e-mail.
WSP works on many of the world’s tallest skyscrapers. Among its recent projects are Central Park Tower in New York, the La Guardia Airport redevelopment and Toronto’s Union Station.
Mr. L’Heureux is now building out WSP’s profile and size further in a three-year strategy that aims to make additional acquisitions and win more business. Boosting its capability to do environment-related work is a big part of that effort and the company has been making acquisitions in that space in recent years, including the US$65-million purchase in 2019 of Lancaster, N.Y.-based Ecology and Environment.
Mississauga-based Golder is a private, employee-owned company with a staff of 7,000 in 30 countries. Founded in 1960, it provides engineering, remediation, regulatory and compliance, design and environmental services to customers in the mining, manufacturing, power, oil and gas and infrastructure industries.
After the Golder deal closes, fully one quarter of WSP’s $8-billion in pro forma net revenue will come from earth sciences and environment-related contracts, the Montreal engineering company said.
Demand for environmental engineering services and sustainable infrastructure development is growing and the tie-up with Golder positions WSP well to capitalize on that, Mr. L’Heureux said. The deal will immediately add to WSP’s earnings per share and increase further once cost savings between the two companies are completed, he said.
GIC, one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, is making a $310-million investment in WSP to help finance the transaction while BCI is investing $50-million. Both will receive subscription receipts convertible to shares. The balance is being funded with new bank debt worth $1.2-billion.
“As a long-term investor, we firmly believe in the strategic merits of this transaction and are confident the sector will continue to flourish as businesses increasingly look to improve their sustainability practices,” said Arjun Khullar, head of GIC’s integrated strategies group. He said GIC is open to expanding its relationship with WSP with other future opportunities.
The compatible cultures and values of WSP and Golder will facilitate a successful integration, Golder CEO Hisham Mahmoud said. The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2021.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.