 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Eric Sprott says he’ll vote for Kirkland Lake deal to acquire Detour Gold

Niall McGee Mining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Eric Sprott says he intends to vote for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd’s controversial $4.9-billion takeover of Detour Gold Corp.

Initially undecided on the merits of the deal, Mr. Sprott says he came around after studying up on Detour, and after reflecting on Kirkland’s plans for the struggling low grade miner.

Kirkland has plans to eventually cut Detour’s costs to US$800 an ounce from US$1,100, and materially boost its production.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it would be a pretty good cash generating machine,” Mr. Sprott said of Detour.

The billionaire mining maverick is Kirkland’s second biggest investor, with holdings of more than 13 million shares. Getting Mr. Sprott onside is key to the success of the deal, which so far hasn’t had a great reception.

Last week, investors reacted with shock after the deal was announced, with some questioning why Kirkland, one of the most profitable mining companies in the world, wanted to buy a high cost competitor. One analyst called it a “head scratcher.”

By buying Detour, Kirkland will grow its gold reserves considerably, but its profit per share will take a hit. On profit per ounce of gold mined, Detour doesn’t hold a candle to Kirkland, with all-in-sustaining costs that are roughly double that of Kirkland.

Last week, Mr. Sprott said that if the vote was held then, he believed shareholders would have voted against it.

But he says he’s since talked to a number of shareholders, and now believes they will likely vote for the deal.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any resistance,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. Sprott says he also heard plenty of chatter “about what a lousy deal it is,” from United States investors who haven’t been long-term shareholders.

“A lot of noise from guys who are recommending it as a short sale,” he added.

“I tend to ignore that.”

Shareholders from both Detour and Kirkland will vote on the deal in January.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies