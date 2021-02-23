Estée Lauder to pay $1-billion for controlling stake in Toronto skin care company Deciem Beauty Group

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Estée Lauder to pay $1-billion for controlling stake in Toronto skin care company Deciem Beauty Group

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Employees at Deciem in Toronto on Dec. 17, 2018.

Chris Donovan/Globe and Mail

Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. is paying US$1-billion to take control of Toronto-based Deciem Beauty Group Inc., two years after the death of controversial Deciem co-founder Brandon Truaxe.

New York-based Estée Lauder, one of the world’s largest cosmetics businesses, acquired an initial 29-per-cent stake in Deciem four years ago and announced plans on Tuesday to increase its ownership to 76 per cent. In an interview, Deciem chief executive officer Nicola Kilner said the transaction was prompted in part by the need to share the cost of expansion into markets such as India, the Philippines and the Middle East.

Deciem owns a portfolio of six brands, including The Ordinary and Niod cosmetics, and this week’s transaction values the eight-year-old business at US$2.2-billion. Estée Lauder said it plans to acquire the remainder of Deciem in three years, at an unspecified price.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal was made after a period of head-office drama at Deciem in 2018 that culminated with Mr. Truaxe firing many of his long-time colleagues, including Ms. Kilner, a co-founder and the current CEO. He was hospitalized a number of times and threatened in posts on Instagram to shut down the entire business. Estée Lauder went to court in a successful bid to remove Mr. Truaxe from the company.

Mr. Truaxe, a former computer programmer, was recognized as the creative spark at Deciem, inspiring fierce client loyalty with a widely followed online presence. He died in January, 2019, at 40 after falling from the balcony of his Toronto condominium. On Tuesday, Ms. Kilner said: “Brandon would be very proud of what we’ve achieved today. He always believed that Estée Lauder shared our values. He called it our forever home.”

Estée Lauder is buying Deciem stakes owned by Mr. Truaxe’s estate; Vancouver-based co-founder Pasquale Cusano, who also owns a jewellery-store chain; and the company’s employees. The transaction is expected to close by the end of June. Deciem, which has 1,100 employees, will keep its head office in Toronto and the management team is to remain in place.

Ms. Kilner said existing Deciem shareholders negotiated the additional three years of ownership as a way to continue sharing in the upside of building the company.

Deciem was originally conceived as an incubator for cosmetic brands – the name comes from the Latin decima, for 10th, and was meant to reflect a business that did 10 things at once. Ms. Kilner said management focused a great deal of energy in recent years on The Ordinary, a line distinguished by plain packaging and low prices and endorsed by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, but plans to develop new brands in the future, with Estée Lauder’s support.

Estée Lauder is adding Deciem’s stable, which posted sales of US$460-million over the past year, to a brand portfolio that includes Toronto-born MAC Cosmetics, acquired in 1994, and lines such as Aveda and Clinique.

Last year, Estée Lauder’s sales were US$14.9-billion and it earned a US$684-million profit. The company’s stock price has more than doubled over the past 12 months.

Story continues below advertisement

“Estée is going to emerge out of COVID in a much stronger position than prior (which is saying a lot since they were performing well prior to COVID),” analyst Nik Modi at RBC Capital Markets said in a recent report. “The company appears especially well-positioned to benefit from both a rise in Chinese consumer spending as well as a channel shift to e-commerce globally.”

For the deal, Deciem used Baylor Klein Ltd. as its financial adviser – the boutique bank focuses on household and beauty care companies – and law firms Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, Farris LLP, Gowling WLG LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners advised Estée Lauder on the acquisition, along with law firms Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies